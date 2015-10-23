Edwardsville Township is hosting an event to celebrate recent awards and improvements at the Robert C. Stille Edwardsville Township Community Park at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The celebration includes: the Boundless Playground’s Governor’s Hometown Award, the New All Season Solar Powered Restroom Facility, the MELHS Tennis Team’s support of the Tennis Courts and the Edwardsville Rotary Airplane Park Playground. The park address is 6368 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville.

A ribbon cutting for the new all season restroom facility with solar panel and a PEV charger will be held. The Governor’s Cup will also be on display. Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles and the Edwardsville and Junior Service Club will make remarks.

The public is invited to attend the event.

