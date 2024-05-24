EDWARDSVILLE - Almost 10 years after the first discussion of what to do with Township Hall, the Edwardsville Township Board held their first board meeting at the newly renovated Township Hall Tuesday evening. The Township Hall at 300 W. Park St. in Edwardsville was built in 1988 and was completely renovated and expanded in 2023 with Township staff returning to the building at the beginning of 2024.

“Having a place to host our own board meetings after many years of bouncing around the community was one of the goals in tackling this project,” said Kevin Hall, Edwardsville Township Supervisor. “We thank the Village of Glen Carbon and Glen Carbon Fire Protection District for letting us use their facilities over the past several years.”

Edwardsville Township will host an Open House for any in the community who would like to see the renovated Township Hall on Monday, June 17, 2024 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 300 W. Park St. in Edwardsville.

Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, Village of Glen Carbon, and unincorporated areas just outside of these two municipalities. The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 W. Park St. in Edwardsville and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

Learn more about Edwardsville Township online at www.edwardsvilletownship.com or contact the Township Offices by phone at 618-656-0292.

