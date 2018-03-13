EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Township Supervisor Fred Schulte today announced Edwardsville Township will be celebrating Local Government Week, designated by the State of Illinois as the first full week in March, by offering Township Government in Action contests for students in grades K-12.

The Township Government in Action contest gives students the opportunity to illustrations, campaigns, essays, and selfies at the park and win cash prizes. Entries are due at 4:30 p.m., March 21, and contest forms are available at the Township Office located at 300 W Park Street or at www.edwardsvilletownship.com. Winners will be announced at the March 27, 2018, meeting of the Edwardsville Township Board of Trustees.

The Township Government in Action contest is available to children who attend schools located within the boundaries of District 7. The illustration contest, open to students in grade K-2, gives students the ability to use their creativity to illustrate their favorite memory and/or favorite thing to do at Edwardsville Township Community Park. The winner, selected from a raffle drawing of all participants, will receive $25.00.

Students in grades 3 to 5 can enter the campaign contest which encourages students to choose an elected position at Edwardsville Township and state what their plans would be if they were to be elected to the position. Winners will be selected based on their creativity and proposed ideas to benefit the people of Edwardsville Township. The selected winner for each position will receive a cash prize of $50.00.

Students in grades 6 to 8 can enter the essay or illustration contest, which gives students the option of writing or illustrating why Edwardsville Township is the best community to live in. Winners will be selected based on effort, creativity, and knowledge of services provided by Edwardsville Township. Three submissions will be selected for publishing on the Edwardsville Township website and one first place winner will receive a cash prize of $75.00.

Lastly, students in grades 9 to 12 can enter in the selfie at the park contest. Students are encouraged to take a ‘selfie’ at Edwardsville Township Community Park and post it to Facebook. Each post should tag the Edwardsville Township Facebook page and include #LocalGovernmentWeek. Three photos will be randomly chosen for publishing on the Edwardsville Township website and Facebook page and one randomly selected winner will receive a cash prize of $100.

“This is an excellent opportunity to educate students and families of the important services that the Township offers residents in our community,” said Supervisor Schulte. “We hope that continuing these contests will continue to raise awareness of the importance of local government.”

Local Government Week, designated by the State of Illinois as the first full week in March, gives townships an opportunity to highlight the programs and services provided to their residents. Of the three forms of government in the United States – federal, state, and local – none affects citizens more directly than local government. Local governments like the Township provide citizens with essential services such as roads, recreation, helping residents in need, and so much more. Edwardsville Township is utilizing Local Government Week to educate our residents of the services provided by local governments.

Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, Village of Glen Carbon and unincorporated areas just outside of these two municipalities. The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 West Park in Edwardsville and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday and Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Learn more about Edwardsville Township online at www.edwardsvilletownship.com or contact the Township Offices by phone at 618-656-0292.

