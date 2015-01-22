Edwardsville, Illinois – January 21, 2015. Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles today presented Jenn Walta and Mary Westerhold from the Madison County Historical Society with several items from the Hays Mallory Community Building, located at 216 Crane Street in Edwardsville.

“We found several items of historical significance in the building and felt the Madison County Historical Society would be the best steward of these items,” said Supervisor Miles.

Items presented to the Historical Society include: a Kodak Pageant Sound Projector, purchased in 1973 from Schwartz Drug Store in Edwardsville, a Magnavox turntable and assorted vinyl records, Strombang Carlson amplifier/equalizer, and a several photos from activities held at the Community Building.

The Hays Mallory Community Building was closed in 2014 after the Board of Trustees of Edwardsville Township requested a commercial inspection and code inspection of the property. Both inspections found several imminent life/safety code violations that required the building to be immediately closed for public use.

“The Township is considering the future use of the site along with the location of the Town Hall. We have outgrown that space and are looking at our options for expansion and relocation,” said Supervisor Miles.

Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, Village of Glen Carbon and unincorporated areas just outside of these two municipalities. The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 West Park in Edwardsville and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday and Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Learn more about Edwardsville Township online at www.edwardsvilletownship.com or contact the Township Offices by phone at 618-656-0292.

