EDWARDSVILLE - At its regular monthly meeting Wednesday, Edwardsville Township approved a resolution authorizing the continuation of a service contract with Main Street Community Center in Edwardsville.

The agreement provides the agency $20,000 to continue offering vital services in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. These services include the purchase and delivery of congregate and home-delivery meals, and support for the Center’s nutrition program.

“This partnership is important for area seniors,” said Edwardsville Township Supervisor Fred Schulte. “Since I became supervisor in fall 2017, the Township has donated $62,200 to the Center to support its programs and services.“

Last March the board committed $15,000 to the Center through our annual partnership agreement, and we approved an additional $1,200 in emergency funds be allocated to respond to community need during the pandemic.

These additional funds ensured 100 seniors each week for two weeks had food on their tables and in their pantries in April.

”Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, Village of Glen Carbon and unincorporated areas just outside of these two municipalities. The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 West Park in Edwardsville and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

Learn more about Edwardsville Township online atwww.edwardsvilletownship.comor contact the Township Offices by phone at 618-656-0292

