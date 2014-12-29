$13,500 Grant to Fund Restroom Project at Park

Edwardsville – December 17, 2014. At the December meeting of the Edwardsville Township Board of Trustees, Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles announced that Edwardsville Township has been awarded a $13,574.00 grant from the Metroeast Park and Recreation District under the District’s Park and Trail Grant Matching Program to construct an all-season restroom at the Robert C. Stille Edwardsville Township Community Park, located at 6368 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville.

“It has been my goal since taking office to make restroom facilities available to provide four-season restroom facility at Township Park,” said Supervisor Miles. “I am excited for this project to begin.”

Since beginning his term in May 2013, Supervisor Miles has focused Township resources and outside grants on improvements at Township Park. A $17,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Youth Work Corp Grant program provided funding for the Township to hire nine youth workers ages 15 to 21 for a summer maintenance program in the park. The youth workers painted the entire perimeter fence, the tennis court fence, all eight shelters, and both existing restroom facilities. With funds received from the Madison County Environmental Grant and rebates from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, the Township will install a 3kW solar panel, a dual personal electric vehicle charger, and solar powered spotlights for the flag and airplane on display in the park. This fall, Township employees resurfaced the tennis court complex. Four tennis courts and one pickelball court were striped as a part of this project.

“The four-season restroom project completes the vision of improving facilities and services at Township Park and meet the demand placed on existing facilities,” said Supervisor Miles. “Our current restrooms are seasonal and do not meet Americans with Disability Act requirements. The new facilities will be open for residents that enjoy park amenities even in the winter months and are fully casefile and comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The Township submitted a grant request to the Metroeast Park and Recreation District’s Park and Trail Grant Matching program for the construction of a four-season restroom facility. The facility is a pre-fabricated unit that attaches to existing utility lines. It features two handicapped accessible restrooms with changing tables and water fountains. The restrooms will be installed near the parking lot adjacent to the new Rotary Club Airplane Park Playground. The total project cost is $60,000, with the MEPRD grant funding 23%.

“All site prep work and utility extension work will be complete by Township staff, which significantly lowered the overall project cost,” said Supervisor Miles. “The cost to the Township is basically the restroom itself and engineering fees.”

Construction is expected to begin in spring 2015.

Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, Village of Glen Carbon and unincorporated areas just outside of these two municipalities. The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 West Park in Edwardsville and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday and Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Learn more about Edwardsville Township online at www.edwardsvilletownship.com or contact the Township Offices by phone at 618-656-0292.

