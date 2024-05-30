Edwardsville Township Announces Youth Art Contest Winners
EDWARDSVILLE - To brighten up the newly renovated Township Hall and in conjunction with Illinois' Local Government Week, Edwardsville Township held an art contest for Edwardsville Township students Pre-Kindergarten through high school. The contest generated a lot of youthful creativity and will decorate the Township Hall lobby with many local landmarks.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
There were a total of 12 entries from Kindergarten to 12th grade. Artists used a variety of mediums including colored pencils, graphite, and water colors. All five winners received a gift card to Afterwords Books.
The winners are:
Local Government Week, designated by the state of Illinois as the first full week in March gave townships an opportunity to highlight the programs and services provided to their residents. Local governments, like the township, provide citizens with essential services such as roads, recreation, helping residents in need and more.
Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, Village of Glen Carbon, and unincorporated areas just outside of these two municipalities. The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 W. Park St. in Edwardsville and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday.
Learn more about Edwardsville Township online at www.edwardsvilletownship.com or contact the Township Offices by phone at 618-656-0292.
More like this: