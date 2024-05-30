EDWARDSVILLE - To brighten up the newly renovated Township Hall and in conjunction with Illinois' Local Government Week, Edwardsville Township held an art contest for Edwardsville Township students Pre-Kindergarten through high school. The contest generated a lot of youthful creativity and will decorate the Township Hall lobby with many local landmarks.

There were a total of 12 entries from Kindergarten to 12th grade. Artists used a variety of mediums including colored pencils, graphite, and water colors. All five winners received a gift card to Afterwords Books.

The winners are: Pre-K to second grade: Nolan Jay, first grader at Nelson Elementary, who colored the airplane from the Robert C. Stille Edwardsville Township Community Park

Third to fifth grade: Amelia Wallace, third grader at Woodland Elementary, who colored the Brent Leh Dog Park

Sixth to eighth grade: Sid Girada, eighth grader at Liberty Middle School, who drew the Wildey Theater.

High School: First Place – Kaylee Finazzo, senior at Edwardsville High School, who drew the Covered Bridge Second Place – Amulya Girada, freshman at Edwardsville High School, who depicted several Edwardsville landmarks.



Local Government Week, designated by the state of Illinois as the first full week in March gave townships an opportunity to highlight the programs and services provided to their residents. Local governments, like the township, provide citizens with essential services such as roads, recreation, helping residents in need and more.

Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, Village of Glen Carbon, and unincorporated areas just outside of these two municipalities. The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 W. Park St. in Edwardsville and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

Learn more about Edwardsville Township online at www.edwardsvilletownship.com or contact the Township Offices by phone at 618-656-0292.

