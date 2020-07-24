EDWARDSVILLE – Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, Edwardsville Township Supervisor Fred Schulte and the Township Board of Trustees have announced the annual Touch-A-Truck event this fall at Edwardsville Township Community Park is cancelled.

“This was not an easy decision,” Schulte said. “This event brings thousands of people to the Park throughout the day. Our primary concern is making sure people stay healthy.”

Schulte thanked the businesses, organizations, volunteers and attendees who have participated in the Touch-A-Truck event during the last six years. He noted that support has made the event a fun, popular community activity.

“Edwardsville Township is committed to hosting this event in the fall of 2021,” Schulte said. “We hope our sponsors and the community will join us to make it a success.”

Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, the Village of Glen Carbon and unincorporated areas outside these two municipalities. The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 West Park St. in Edwardsville. Operating hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Learn more about Edwardsville Township online at www.edwardsvilletownship.com or contact the Township Offices by calling 618-656-0292.

