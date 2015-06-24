In response to citizen inquiry, the Edwardsville Township Board of Trustees has adopted new reservation policies for facilities at the Robert C. Stille Edwardsville Township Community Park, located at 6368 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville. These new policies will go into effect on August 1, 2015.

“The addition of the JSC Boundless Playground and the new Edwardsville Rotary Airplane Park Playground, along with the refurbishment of the tennis courts, has created a demand for more rental opportunities at Township Park,” said Supervisor Frank Miles. “We are responding to our residents’ requests that more pavilions be available for reservation as well as the tennis courts, inline skating rink, and soccer field.”

The Township previously only made the three largest pavilions in the park available for reservation. The remaining five pavilions were only available on a first come, first served basis. Graduate intern Tayleur Blaylock, from the Department of Public Administration and Policy Analysis at SIUE, was tasked with researching park facilities reservation policies from surrounding municipalities and park districts.

“Many people have been asking about renting the tennis courts and soccer field for lessons and practice. We currently do not rent those amenities which has caused people to ask us to consider doing so,” said Blaylock.

The new fee structure is as follows: no changes were made to the fees for Pavilions 1, 2, and 3; Pavilion 6 is $60 for residents and $110 for non-residents; Pavilion 4 is $30 for residents and $50 for non-residents; and Pavilion’s 5, 7, & 8 are $25 for residents and $35 for non-residents. Three of the four tennis courts at the park may also be rented for $10 the first hour and $5 each additional hour, maximum four hours, for residents and $15 the first hour and $7 each additional hour, maximum four hours, for non-residents. The skating rink and soccer field can be rented for $20 for two hours, $5 each additional hour, maximum four hours, for residents and $30 for two hours, $7 each additional hour, maximum four hours, for non-residents.

In addition to the fee structure changes, the Township has adopted a new Special Events Permit which will be required for all events, public or private, having over 100 people in attendance. The fee for a Special Events Permit is $50. Each permit must be submitted at least ninety days prior to event date, be approved by the Board of Trustees, and show proof of insurance.

“In the past twelve months, Township Park has hosted sixty-five large events such as Easter egg hunts, summer camps, field trips and 5K runs. We are thrilled these events are bringing people into the park, but we are experiencing increased wear and tear on the park’s infrastructure and increased costs of materials needed to maintain the park. The Special Events Permit was developed to recoup costs incurred by these large scale events for things such as utilities, maintenance, repair, and personnel costs, in addition to reducing the Township’s liability for these events by requiring certificates of insurance,” said Supervisor Miles.

The Board also adopted a Fee Waiver procedures for it to consider waiving these associated fees for those who request such waivers.

“Hundreds of people visit the park on a daily basis and that is great! We want people to keep visiting and using park facilities and amenities. These changes will help us to continue to accommodate everyone and to make improvements on and additions to the park,” said Supervisor Frank Miles.

For more information about the changes at the Edwardsville Township Park please contact Edwardsville Township at 656-0292.

