Edwardsville's A.J. Epenesa was an imposing force under the net as usual on Friday night against Alton. Here Epenesa blocks a shot. Offensively, Epenesa contributed 14 points for the TIgers. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

Alton's Maurice Edwards goes in strong for a layup against Edwardsville. (Photo by Dan Brannan)Alton's Jordan Golley moves to the basket against Edwardsville on Friday. (Photo by Dan Brannan)EDWARDSVILLE – For a time, Friday night's Southwestern Conference boys basketball game between Alton and Edwardsville was typical of the games they had against each other the season before.

Neither team was willing to give much and both teams kept counter-punching against each other.

At least until the last part of the third quarter and the first part of the final quarter, when the Tigers pulled off a decisive 14-point run that gave them a 64-47 win at Lucco-Jackson Gym before a packed house to cap off a boys-girls doubleheader.

The win kept the Tigers unbeaten in the league at 7-0 and took them to 13-3 overall; the Redbirds fell two games behind the Tigers in the SWC at 5-2 while dropping to to 8-6 overall.

“I thought we did a good job playing against their pressure, and they're good at it,” said Tiger coach Mike Waldo. “They've had a lot of success at it and I thought our guys did a good job making the right pass and keeping some good spacing. I thought (Sammy) Green did a good job tonight playing off the bench, and I think us handling the ball well with limiting our turnovers was a big part of the game.

“They're quick and they can get to the basket and they put you in hard situations to keep from fouling. They've got a lot of good dribble penetration and I think you've got to give them a lot of credit there. The other thing is that they're good offensive rebounders; they're quick on their feet and we got put in positions sometimes that we had fouls, but we managed that well.”

Part of Edwardsville's game-deciding run was a five-point possession late in the third term; it started when the Redbirds' Maurice Edwards was called for a foul, then was handed a technical foul with 1:27 left. Oliver Stephen stepped to the line and knocked down the two free-throws, then had a pass thrown his way that he caught and scored from three-point range to extend a Tiger lead 35-30 to 40-30 with under a minute left in the period.

“We lost our composure when things started getting rough,” said Redbird coach Eric Smith. “There was an opportunity when they made a little bit of a run and we had a couple of mistakes; things kind of compounded and instead of just sitting down and competing through it, we kind of lost our composure a little bit.”

The Tigers took advantage of the momentum swing and built a 42-30 lead before Alton scored again, but by then, the damage had been done and the Redbirds would never get closer than 54-42 with 2:55 to go.

Stephen led the Tigers with 15 points, with A.J. Epenesa getting 14, Chrys Colley 13 and Mark Smith 10; Edwards led the Redbirds with nine, with Jordan Golley, Paul Harris and Kevin Caldwell each getting eight.

