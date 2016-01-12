EDWARDSVILLE – One of the trademarks of Edwardsville's basketball program in the Mike Waldo era has been team play. Everyone on the roster, from the top player on down to the freshman reserve, has played some sort of role in making the Tigers one of the St. Louis area's top teams year in and year out.

That was certainly on display at Lucco-Jackson Gym Monday night as Edwardsville scored the first 20 points of the game, took a 52-14 lead at the half and then had the reserves show what they could do as the Tigers ran out to a 74-47 win over Gateway STEM of St. Louis' Public High League.

“We've got a lot of good guys on our team,” Waldo said. “All of the players at practice work hard to make the team better; everybody's got a role, everybody's got a job, everybody works hard to do their job. I thought that was evident tonight in the fact that our guys played good and our guys appreciate one another.

“I think that, in any organization you have, that's a very good thing and a very motivating thing. I thought that was very evident tonight.”

The Tigers (12-3) certainly got out to a quick start; they scored the first 20 points of the game, the Jaguars (3-8) getting on the board for the first time on a basket with 12.3 seconds left in the opening term. Edwardsville kept coming throughout the second quarter as well, expanding the lead to 52-14 and giving the reserves a chance to play in the second half.

“The guys who got to play in the second half are very valuable to our team,” Waldo said, “because that's who we play against every day, that's who we practice against every day and those are the guys who give us a look at who we're going to play against. Those guys are very, very valuable guys, and they can play some basketball too because I thought they played good in the second half.”

Overall, Waldo was happy with the Tiger performance. “I thought defensively, we did well,” Waldo said. “I thought we rebounded well, I thought we ran a lot of good breaks and I thought offensively, we executed a lot of things well too.

“We're doing a good job of trying to improve each day; I think we're getting a little better all the time. Still a long way to go and a lot of good teams to play.”

Caleb Strohmeier led the Tigers with 15 points on the night, with Chrys Colley adding 14, and their contributions didn't go unnoticed by Waldo. “Chrys has been a big part of our team,” Waldo said. “He's an excellent defender, he passes the ball extremely well, he does a good job running the offense. He does a very good job for us; he's been very valuable on our team.

“Strohmeier gets a little better each game. Both those guys work hard and both are good defenders and both those guys have been a big part of our team.”

Jack Marinko came off the bench in the second half and hit three three-point shots on his was to a 13-point game. The Jaguars were led by Brandon Frederick's 13 points, with Sequol Davis adding 11 points and Miqueal Pillow-Smiley 10.

The Tigers also won the junior varsity curtain-raiser, Edwardsville taking a 61-57 win over Gateway.

Next up for the Tigers is a Friday night boys-girls Southwestern Conference doubleheader at home against Alton, with the girls game commencing at 6 p.m. and the boys game following afterwards.

