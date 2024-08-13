EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High football team opened its preseason practice sessions on Monday at Tiger Stadium as the Tigers opened its preparations for the 2024 season, which begins Aug. 30 at Chatham Glenwood.

The Tigers come off a highly successful 10-2 season last year, which ended at Elmhurst York in the quarterfinals of the IHSA Class 8A playoffs as a comeback bid fell just short as Edwardsville lost to the Dukes 36-29. The only other loss came against East St. Louis 27-15 in week eight on Oct. 13 of last year.

Head coach Kelsey Pickering thought things went very well throughout the day on Monday, starting with the cool weather, with a light rain falling at times throughout an overcast day with temperatures in the low 70s.

"The kids aren't going to know what a hot day looks like," Pickering said. "So, it's nice. It's good to see our numbers, and it's good to see the guys compete, Watching what our coaching staff did in the past week has made sure the things we had to get better from the summer. Because we're into the season now. Hey, we've got these days in the summer to get better, now, it's here. So, it's always a fun day."

The practice sessions went well, with opening day being a knowledge day for the players.

"You know, again, it's different," Pickering said. "Because when you start looking, our tempo shouldn't change, we should be fast-paced. it's a knowledge day, and that's part of the acclimation process, we get it. Overall, I think we had a good day. I think watching our guys not make errors, and constant, like the mistakes. I think we've cleaned up a lot of things, just even today."

Pickering said once again, that he and the other coaches have high hopes for the season, which starts on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at Chatham-Glenwood and the expectations always remain high each season for his Tigers.

The Tigers return home in week two on Sept. 6 against Lawrence Central and travel to Jackson, Mo., on Friday, Sept. 13. The Tigers host O'Fallon on Sept. 20, then Belleville West on Sept. 27 and travel to Alton on Oct. 4. On Oct. 11, the Tigers entertain Belleville East and then East St. Louis on Oct. 18. Edwardsville closes the regular season on October 25 against De Smet Jesuit.

