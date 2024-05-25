CHARLESTON - Malik Allen won the triple jump, Iose Epenesa finished second in the discus throw, Clayton Lakatos took second in the 200 meters, and the 4x100 meter relay team won its race among the highlights as Edwardsville tied for first with OakPark-River Forest in the IHSA Class 3A state track finals Saturday at O'Brien Stadium at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

The Tigers and the Huskies ended in a first-place tie with 49 points each, with Champaign Central a very close third with 46 points, Chicago Kenwood was fourth with 37 points, and Belleville West rounded out the top five with 34 points. O'Fallon was seventh with 23 points, and Collinsville was 27th with 12 points.

In the 100 meters, the winner was Caleb Schulz of Oak Park-River Forest at 10,58 seconds, with Omar Mims of O'Fallon second at 10.64 seconds, Mims won the 200 meters at 21.46 seconds, with Lakatos second at 21.52 seconds, and teammate Zach Lane was fifth at 21.63 seconds. In the 400 meters, Troy McLean of Belleville West was the champion at 47.94 seconds, while the 800 meters went to Adam Bandukwala of Hinsdale Central at 1:51.11. The 1,600 meters winner was Philip Cupial of Downers Grove North at 4:13.57, with Joe Bregenzer of Barrington winning the 3,200 meters at 8:58.10.

In the hurdles races, Noah Heiber of Rolling Meadows won the 110 meters at 14.10 seconds, with the 300 meter winner Amari Williams of Wheaton-Warrenville South at 37.49 seconds, In the relays, Edwardsville's 4x100 meter team of Adam Boykin, Lakatos, Darren Wilson, and Lane won the title at 41.65 seconds, with Chicago Kenwood winning the 4x200 meters at 1:26.82, with the Tigers in second at 1:27.00, Belleville West won the 4x400 meters at 3:17.24, and Downers Grove North won the 4x800 meters at 7:38.76.

In the field events, Allen won the state title in the triple jump, going 15.39 meters, with teammate Gino Montgomery having a leap of 12.86 meters. The shot put went to Kaden Garland of Oak Park-River Forest, who had a throw of 20.05 meters, with Collinsville's Devin Habermehl fourth at 17.96 meters, and Epenesa was 12th at 16.76 meters. The discus throw went to Reece Ihenacho of Cary-Grove, who had a distance of 62.61 meters, while Epenesa was second at 57.98 meters, and Habermehl was fourth at 55.04 meters. Edwardsville's Javion Smith had a toss of 45.15 meters in the competition.

In the high jump, the winner was Kewon Marshall of West Aurora, who tied with Voldy Makabu of Champaign Centennial for first, both clearing 2.04 meters, Marshall winning the title of the fewest misses rule, with Collinsville's K.J Thorps-Watt finished 15th, going over at 1.85 meters. The champion in the pole vault was Paul Migus of Lake Villa Lakes, who cleared 5.20 meters,

The state champion in the long jump was Kwabena Osei-Yeboah of Oak Park-River Forest, who went 7.19 meters, with the Tigers' Jacob Wahl finishing 11th at 6.73 meters, and teammate Malik Allen having a distance of 6.43 meters.

