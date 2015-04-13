EDWARDSVILLE 8, O'FALLON 1: Edwardsville dropped only one match and had just one singles match go to three sets as the Tigers defeated O'Fallon 8-1 in a Southwestern Conference meet Friday.

Neal Shekar, at No. 1 singles, had his match go three sets, defeating the Panthers' Erik Weiler 4-6, 6-2, 10-7. Other Tiger singles winners were Dominic Macaluso, Riley Muren, Shree Patel, Matt Lloyd and Jon Garry.

In doubles, Shekar and Patel scored a 3-6, 6-1, 11-9 win over Jon Koons and Joe Mezo and Lloyd and Garry defeated Weiler and Carson Ware 6-2, 6-2.

Edwardsville tennis coach Dave Lipe described the matches against O’Fallon as “very competitive.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“We were fortunate to win 8-1,” he said. “We have a busy week this week with five matches.”

Edwardsville hosts Alton on Wednesday, then splits its squad on Thursday to go against Granite City and Jersey; then Friday plays Rockbridge and another opponent at Columbia, Mo.

“We play a very tough early season schedule,” Lipe said. “We are hoping that makes us stronger and tougher for conference matches and so forth. We are not dissatisfied where we are at this point.”

Lipe said Alton has an excellent team, returning three state qualifiers from last year.

“They will be competitive and hard for us to beat,” he said. “We will have some good challenges this week.”

The Tigers took their record to 5-5 on the year with the win.

More like this: