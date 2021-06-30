EDWARDSVILLE - Zeke Clark of Tulsa, Okla., the top-seeded player going into the tournament, defeated Olivier Stuart of North Wales, Pa. 6-2, 6-2 to win the men's open singles in the final day of the Edwardsville Open tennis tournament presented by The Goddard School of Edwardsville Sunday afternoon at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

With the win, Clark received a Wild Card berth into the Edwardsville Futures tournament, which will be played July 19-25 after a one-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Stuart will receive a Wild Card berth into the qualifying tournament, to be played before the Futures.

In the quarterfinals, Clark won over fifth seed Raul Quevedo Aranda of Springfield 6-1, 6-0, third seed Jibril Nettles of Detroit defeated sixth seed Juan Calero Alonso of St. Louis in a walkover, fourth seed Nic Meister of Chicago won over seventh seed Tennyson Whiting of Payson, Utah 6-2, 6-2 and Stuart won over eighth seed Gus Tettamble of St. Louis 6-1, 6-1. In the semifinals, Clark defeated Nettles 6-1, 6-1 and Stuart defeated Meister 6-0, 6-0 to advance to the final, where Clark won and earned the Wild Card berth in the Futures.

In the women's singles quarterfinals, top seed Caroline Claywell of Glen Carbon defeated Laurie Burke of St. Louis 6-3, 6-1, Zoe Byron of Edwardsville won over April Weisheit of Loves Park, Ill. 6-3, 2-6, 10-8, third seed Addison Brannon of Alhambra defeated Jensen Weedman of Edwardsville 6-1, 6-0 and second seed Chloe Koons of Glen Carbon won over Edwardsville's Sophie Byron 6-0, 6-0. In the semifinals, Claywell won over Sophie Byron 8-2 and Koons won over Brannon 8-1. In the final, Koons took the title over Claywell 6-4, 6-0.

In the men's doubles, all of which were played on Sunday, in the first round, T. Sanders of St. Louis and A. Vidal of Clayton, Mo. won in a walkover over Jade Dynamic and Adrian Norcio of Edwardsville in the only match scheduled. In the second round, Meister and Stuart, the top seed, defeated Trent Purnell and Lucas Messinger of Marion in a walkover, Devan Faulkenberg of Troy and J. Guse of Glen Carbon defeated S. Motley of Glen Carbon and B. Blake of Edwardsville, also in a walkover, third seed Whiting and J. Vance of Henderson, Nev. defeated Jesse Hattrup of Edwardsville and Michael Karibian of Glen Carbon 8-1, Jonathan Koons of Glen Carbon and Erik Weiler of Edwardsville defeated Joseph Pearce of Marion and T. Hasara of St. Louis 6-2, 6-0, Zach Trimpe and Seth Lipe of Edwardsville won over Michael Lesko of Ballwin, Mo. and C. Carpenter of St. Louis 8-2, fourth seed Quevedo Aranda and Max Skaer of Swansea defeated Jordan and Devan Faulkenberg of Troy 8-0, and second seed J. Vance of Henderson and B. Battistone of Delray Beach, Fla. defeated Sanders and Vidal in a walkover.

In the quarterfinals, Meister and Stuart won over Faulkenberg and Guse 8-3, it was Whiting and Vance winning over Koons and Weiler 8-0, Quevedo Aranda and Skaer defeated Trimpe and Lipe 8-1 and Marchan and Callero Alonso won over Vance and Battistone 9-7. The semifinal matches saw Whiting and Vance defeat Meister and Stuart 8-3 and Marchan and Calero Alonso defeat Quevedo Aranda and Skaer 9-7. In the final Whiting and Vance defeated Marchan and Calero Alonso 8-3 and win a Wild Card berth into the doubles tournament of the Futures.

In the women's open doubles, the quarterfinals saw Jessa and H. Earnhardt of Edwardsville win over J. and S. Whiteside of Belleville 8-5 and Sophie Byron and Alyssa Wise of Glen Carbon defeat S. Reynolds of Springfield and Brannon 8-1. One semifinal saw E. Reed of Edwardsville and Sophie Byron win over Reynolds and Brannon 8-1, but the result of the other semifinal between the teams of Koons and Trimpe and the Whitesides, as well as the result of the final, were not available at press time.

In the NTRP 4.0 men's singles quarterfinals, top seed Dave Snider of Collinsville defeated Bradley Reed of Edwardsville 6-0, 6-0, third seed Ryan Cochran of Collinsville won over Mike Pellock of Edwardsville 6-0, 6-0, James Rhodes of St. Louis defeated Kristopher Lakin of Edwardsville 6-1, 6-1 and second seed Timothy Flatt of Benton won over Anthony Zollo of Glen Carbon 6-2, 6-1. In the semifinals, Snider defeated Cochran 3-6, 6-4, 10-7 and Flatt won over Rhodes 6-2, 6-3. In the final Flatt defeated Snider 6-4, 2-6, 10-2.

The Pro Wild Card Challenge tournament, where the winner receives a Wild Card berth into the Futures, is set for July 15-16, and the Doubles Shootout, Presented by Jeb and Ginger Blasingame of Keller Williams Marquee Realty, will be played on July 17, leading into the Futures tournament itself.

EDWARDSVILLE --- Men's singles top seed Zeke Clark of Tulsa, Okla., advanced to the semifinals on the second day of the Edwardsville Open tennis tournament Presented By The Goddard School of Edwardsville at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

Rain and storms interfered with play much of the afternoon, with a few matches being able to be completed. Much of the schedule was pushed back to Sunday due to the weather, when play will resume.

In the men's singles matches that were played, Clark won his Round of 16 match over Edwardsville's Jonathan Koons 6-1, 6-0, third seed Raul Quevedo Aranda of Carbondale defeated Shayan Najam of Washington, D.C. 6-2, 6-0, sixth seed Juan Calero Alonso of St. Louis won over Edwardsville's Zach Trimpe 6-2, 6-2, seventh seed Tennyson Whiting of Payson, Utah won over Joshua Bortnick of Mission Hills, Kan. 6-4, 3-6, 10-5, fourth seed Nic Meister of Chicago defeated Erik Weiler of Edwardsville 6-2, 6-0, eighth seed Gus Tettamble of St. Louis won over Max Skaer of Swansea 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 and second seed Olivier Stuart of North Wales, Pa. won over Jordan Faulkenberg of Troy 6-0, 6-0.

In the quarterfinals, Clark defeated Quevedo Aranda 6-1, 6-0, Meister won over Whiting 6-2, 6-2 and Stuart defeated Tettamble 6-1, 6-1 to go through to the semifinals. In one other quarterfinal match yet to be played, Calero Alonso will play the winner of a match between third seed Jibril Nettles of Detroit and Santiago Munoz of St. Charles, Mo.

In the women's singles first round, Laurie Burke of St. Louis defeated Alyssa Wise of Glen Carbon 6-4, 6-2, April Weisheit of Loves Park, Ill. won over Edwardsville's Ella Reed 6-1, 6-3, Jensen Weedman of Edwardsville defeated Elysia Whiteside of Belleville 6-0, 6-2, third seed Addison Brannon of Alhambra won over Jessa Earnhardt of Edwardsville 6-1, 6-1 and Edwardsville's Sophie Byron won over Jamiliah Whiteside of Belleville 6-2, 6-2. In a quarterfinal match that was played, Brannon won over Weedman 6-1, 6-0.

In the NTRP Men's Open singles first round, Bradley Read of Edwardsville won over Yangdong Pan, also of Edwardsville, 6-2, 5-7, 10-8, Mike Pellock defeated Andrew Byron in another all-Edwardsville match 6-4, 6-1, Kristopher Lakin of Edwardsville defeated Glen Carbon's Taylor Frick 6-1, 6-2 and Anthony Zollo of Edwardsville won over Sean Armstrong of Glen Carbon 6-1, 7-5. In the quarterfinals, top seed Dave Snider of Collinsville won over Read 6-0. 6-0, third seed Ryan Cochran of Collinsville defeated Pellock 6-0, 6-0, James Rhodes of St. Louis got past Lakin 6-1, 6-1 and second seed Timothy Flatt of Benton defeated Zollo 6-2, 6-1.

