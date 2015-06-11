There will be a lot of tennis slated for this weekend on Edwardsville courts with the Edwardsville Open Tourney hosted by The Edge Bank.

The tourney is an open singles and doubles competition.

Edwardsville Open Tourney Director Dave Lipe said he is excited about the contest and encourages people to come out and watch matches. There is a solid chance of rain and a plan is set to play indoors if that happens, Lipe added.

The winner of the tourney gets an automatic bid in the Edwardsville Futures Tourney. The finals of the tourney will be played Saturday.

Lipe said The Edge Bank has been a partner with the event from the start.

“Their relationship and continued support and sponsorship is vital,” he said. “They have been terrific partners and great friends overall in the community. Kent Weber and their staff give us tremendous support year after year.”

Lipe expects competitive draws in the tourney throughout the weekend.

