EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville's girls tennis team is back in action Tuesday with split-squad matches, one at home against Waterloo and the other on the road against Southwestern Conference foe Collinsville.

The Collinsville match starts at 3:30 p.m., while the Waterloo match begins at 4 p.m.

The Tigers went to the Chicago area this weekend for a dual match Friday and the LaGrange Lyons Invitational tournament Saturday and met some strong competition that will prepare the team for end of season play.

The Tigers dropped a decision to Highland Park Friday, then went 0-3 in the Lyons tournament, losing 5-0 to Hinsdale Central and 3-2 each to Hinsdale South and the host Lions.

Against Hinsdale South, Mady Schrieber/Natalie Karibian and Annie McGinnis/Alyssa Wilson took wins in doubles play; against LaGrange Lyons, Cimarolli/Grace Desse and Schrieber/Chloe Trimpe took wins.

