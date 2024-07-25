EDWARDSVILLE - Isak Padio became the first player to advance to the semifinals of the Pro Wildcard Challenge tournament, presented by the Gori Law Firm, and is a qualifier for next week's Edwardsville Futures, presented by the EGHM Foundations, as the Wildcard Challenge began Wednesday at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

The players who entered this week's tournament hope to qualify for the Futures by winning the wildcard tournament, which concludes on Thursday with the semifinals and final.

In the upper half of the bracket, in the first round, Jesse Hattrup of Edwardsville defeated Harrison Clark 6-0, 6-1, Emmanuel Wettey won over Alan Walker 6-1, 4-6, 7-4, and Jefferson Nino won over Michael Levan 6-0, 6-2. In the second round, Nikolay Sysoev defeated Hattrup, no score available, Aleksandr Petrovic took a 6-1, 6-2 decision over Diego Britt-Alvarez, Tyger Goldammer defeated Wettby 6-1, 6-0, and Gus Tettamble won over Nino 6-3, 6-4 The result of the quarterfinal matches between Sysoev and Petrovic, and Goldammer and Tettamble weren't available.

In the lower half of the bracket, in the first round, Fadi Zamjaoui took a 6-1, 6-3 win over Alex Patrick, and Caden Goldammer won over Edwardsville's Colton Hulme 6-1, 7-5. In the second round, Daniel Prado won in a walkover past Matt Kleiman, Ashton Adesoro eliminated Zamjaoui 6-3, 6-2, Padio won over Zac Hamill 5-7, 6-4, 7-4, and Tyler Bowers defeated Goldammer 6-0, 6-0. In the only quarterfinal to be completed, Padio advanced to the last four with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Bowers, while the result of the quarterfinal between Kleiman and Adesoro was not available.

The semifinals of the tournament are set for 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, with the final scheduled to start at 12 noon. The winner receives a wildcard berth into the Futures main event next week, July 29-Aug. 4 at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

