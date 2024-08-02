EDWARDSVILLE — McKenna Vereeke earned the title of first runner-up in the Miss Illinois 2024 pageant held in Marion, Illinois. This marks the second time Vereeke has achieved first runner-up in this competition.

"I felt so incredibly honored competing against so many talented and intelligent women across the state," Vereeke said. "I felt I belonged up there and was honored to be so close to getting the opportunity."

Vereeke, who won her local title as Miss Heart of Illinois, spent an entire year preparing for the state pageant. Her preparation included extensive community service, practicing her talent for violin performance, and working with local directors and their teams on mock interviews.

"The private interview was the most intimidating part," Vereeke noted. "Miss Illinois is like a job interview and an interview for grad school combined."

The competition spanned from June 10 to 15, 2024, and included a variety of segments such as a 10-minute private interview, fitness competition, evening gown presentation, and an on-stage question. Vereeke played a classical piece, "Prelude and Allegro" by Fritz Kreisler during the talent portion, condensing it into a 90-second performance.

On Thursday night, Vereeke won the preliminary evening gown award. "I bought the gown I wore in July a year ago, and it was waiting in my closet," she said. "When picking a gown, it’s the most important part of pageantry. It represents elegance, class, and personality."

The fitness competition required contestants to showcase their physical fitness on stage for 30-45 seconds. Vereeke emphasized the discipline required for this segment, including consistent gym workouts and maintaining proper nutrition.

The on-stage question segment was another crucial part of the competition. "It’s a different kind of mentality standing on stage by yourself in front of 500 people, clinging to your words," Vereeke explained. "You don’t have a time frame, just 20 seconds to respond.

"When I heard my name on Saturday night, I was so relieved. It was another chance to talk in front of the judges."

Reflecting on her experience, Vereeke expressed her commitment to competing again next year.

"The experience that week was incredible. I learned so much about myself and the boundaries I can push," she said. "The girls I met were so supportive, and the sisterhood is so strong. This was my third year competing, and I have made friends and life experiences that will last forever."

Vereeke, an EHS alumna with a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Illinois Springfield, will be starting a doctorate program in applied psychology at the University of Evansville in Indiana this August. She aims to focus on working with sport and performance psychology.

"My dream is to continue competing and possibly coach personal development for young girls in the future," Vereeke shared. "Nothing beats the experience - it really builds you to be a stronger person."

As she looks forward to her next steps, Vereeke remains dedicated to her passion for pageantry and personal development.

