Edwardsville had its normal strong showing in the 2015 Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center Independence Meet last Friday through Sunday.

Edwardsville head coach Bob Rettle said he thought his kids had a great meet.

“We had teams from all over, including the Academy Bullets from Springfield, Parkway, Fast from Springfield, Jacksonville, Tri-City, Peoria and YOSI,” Rettle said. “We had 300 athletes and more than 1,000 swims.”

Rettle was extremely satisfied with the performance of Victoria Brady in multiple events.

“Victoria had a great meet,” he said. “I thought Porter Levasseur and Emily Webb also had a good meet. Phoebe Gremaud did an excellent job, too. The kids performed well at all age levels.”

Several of Edwardsville senior athletes competed only one day with sectionals coming up this week at Columbia, Mo.

Christian Rhotten, the assistant Edwardsville coach, said Emily Webb was one of the better up and coming performers in the meet. Rhotten also singled out Porter Levasseur for his performance. Levasseur has been playing baseball a lot of the summer, but still finding time to practice and perform with swimming.

Bailey Grinter and Kate May lead Edwardsville into the sectional this week at Columbia and both have the potential to achieve Olympic qualifying times.

