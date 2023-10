Swimmers start a freestyle race during the Edwardsville-O'Fallon High School dual meet at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center Tuesday in Edwardsville.

O’Fallon nipped Edwardsville High School’s boys swim team 88-81 on Tuesday night at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center in Edwardsville, despite several strong performances by the Tigers.

“It was a super close meet; we just lost by seven points,” Tigers’ coach Christian Rhoten said. “A lot of it comes down to sheer numbers of swimmers. We have just 14 on the team so every person plays a huge part in every single meet.”

Two seniors Jake Gremaud and Peter Byers both had exceptional races in their first place performances,” Rhoten said.

Kenny Stryker, Tyler Morris, Brian Baggette and Graham Peterson also were strong contributors on Tuesday night, Rhoten said.

Top finishers for Edwardsville were:

First - 200 medley relay: Jake Gremaud, Peter Byers, Brian Baggette, Tyler Morris: 1:43.22

First - 200 IM - Peter Byers: 2:04.11

Second - 200 IM - Graham Peterson: 2:18.04

First - 50 Free - Tyler Morris: 23.00

Third - 50 Free - Kenny Stryker: 28.69

First - 100 Fly - Jake Gremaud: 56.45

Second -100 Free - Tyler Morris: 55.99

First - 500 Free - Michael Johnson: 5:31.27

Second - 200 Free Relay: Brian Baggette, Michael Johnson, Graham Peterson, Jake Gremaud

First - 100 Back: Peter Byers: 57.83

Second -100 Breast: Spencer Sholl: 1:10.87

First - 400 free relay: Tyler Morris, Brian Baggette, Peter Byers, Jake Gremaud: 3:29.82

Edwardsville’s boys swim team hosts O’Fallon on Dec. 30.

