EDWARDSVILLE - Braxton Tite had an outstanding Southwest Illinois Swimming Association Relays Meet on June 24, 2024, at Sunset Hills Country Club in Edwardsville, competing in many of the races and showing success in them as well. He is also an Edwardsville High School boys' swimmer.

He very much enjoys swimming, and the summer season is more about fun and being around friends, and during an interview conducted during the meet, Tite felt that things were going well for him and the Marlins.

Braxton is a Spencer Homes Male Athlete of the Month for Edwardsville.

"I'm doing great," Tite said. "I'm doing really good, and it's really fun."

Which is what the summertime season is supposed to be in the first place, and it's something that he also enjoys very much

"Yeah, it's all about fun," Tite said, "and it's great being around friends."

Tite, a key member of the Edwardsville High School team, does recognize a difference between the high school and summer seasons.

"I feel like the summer season is a lot easier," Tite said, "and the high school is a lot harder, a lot more competitive, the kids are a lot faster."

The most important thing is that Tite is enjoying his time in the pool, and enjoys the sport very much.

There are also many goals and aspirations that Tite would love to attain, as the summer season moves on.

"Get faster times," Tite said, "and just be better, overall Get with some of the better strokes, too."

Tite does feel like the summer season is a good training ground for the more competitive high school season as well.

"Yeah, it's good preparation," Tite said. "It's good to swim every day, get your muscles warmed up. It's just fun swimming, and I hope to get better."

Again, congrats to Braxton on his honor as a Spencer Homes Male Athlete Of The Month.

