The Edwardsville Breakers made the most of the second day of the Martin Luther King Meet at Chuck Fruit Aquatics Center with several stellar performances.

Some of the leading performances were Edwardsville’s Victoria Thomae making a national time in the 200 breastroke. She recorded a finals time of 2:27.95 in the 13-14 200 breastroke for first place. Bailey Grinter achieved bests in the 50 free and 100 backstroke. She finished in first place in the finals in both events.

Grinter swam 23.6 in the 50 free finals and 55.79 in the 100 backstroke.

Phoebe Gremaud and Porter Levasseur had personal best times in the 100 breaststroke and 100 backstroke and placed high in each individual stroke.

Edwardsville head coach Bob Rettle said the level of competition in the meet is excellent, with several strong Illinois and Missouri teams participating.

“It was a great atmosphere,” Rettle said of the first two days of the meet.

The coach said he also thought the meet went smoothly in each session and commended the volunteers and officials for their efforts.

Christian Rhoten, a Breakers assistant coach, said he thought the entire Breakers team performed up to par the first few days of the meet.

“Victoria Thomae started it with a national time in the 200 breaststroke and the others took that energy into their swims,” Rhoten said.

Top Edwardsville second day finishes on Friday and Saturday included:

Friday

Kate May, fifth, 5:20.26 and Natalie Edwards, sixth, 5:28.88 in the 500 free. Porter LeVasseur was seventh in the 500 (5:31.78). Savannah Grinter was ninth in the 500 free in her age division.

Saturday

Some of the top Edwardsville finishes in their respective age categories were:

Savannah Grinter, ninth, 200 free

Porter LaVasseur second, 50 free

Victoria Thomae second, 400 I.M.

Kate May, second 400 I.M.; third, 200 butterfly

Cooper Scharff, second, 200 freestyle; second, 50 butterfly; second, 50 free

Grace Hackett, fifth, 50 breast

Colin Knox, fifth, 50, breast

Elizabeth McPherson, sixth, 200 breast; third 100 back

Dylan Moyer, second, 200 breast

Phoebe Gremaud, first, 100 back; fifth 50 butterfly

Preston LeVasseur, fifth, 100 back; second 100 breast

Trent Sholl, eighth, 100 back

Kate May, second, 100 backstroke

Natalie Edwards, seventh, 100 back

Grace Hackett, eighth, 50 butterfly

Sierra Brannan, ninth, 200 butterfly

200 free relay – second 11-12 and girls open ; 9-10 boys 8 and under

Rachel Kretzer, first, 25 free; 100 free

Cohen Osborn, first, 25 free; first, 25 back; first, 100 free

Logan Oertle, first 50 back; third, 50 free

Zackary Thomae, first, 50 breast

Rachel Kretzer, second, 50 breast

Javier Delacruz, third, 100 breast

Anna Henke, second 100 free

