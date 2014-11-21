The Edwardsville High School girls swim team captured an IHSA sectional crown with 287 points on Saturday, Nov. 15, at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

The Tigers finished ahead of Springfield High, who finished with 201.5 points.

Bailey Grinter and Kate May both qualified in two individual events and two relay events for the Tigers. Grinter won the 50-yard free in 23.69 seconds and the 100-yard backstroke in 56.34. She was a member of the first-place 200 medley and 200 free teams for Edwardsville. May was first in the 100-yard butterfly in 55.31 and also the 200-yard medley in 2:04.84. She, like Grinter, was a member of the 200 medley and 200 free relay teams.

Elizabeth McPherson was second in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 58.39. Freshman diver Taylor Seilheimer advanced with 312.5 points.

The Tigers qualified its 200-yard relay team of May, Grinter, Caroline Caton and Sahar Rabiei in a time of 1:46.86. Marquette placed fifth in 1:58.21 and Alton High seventh with a time of 1:59.89.

The Tigers’ 200 free relay of May, Rabiei, Grinter and Jane Russo finished first in a time of 1:36.63. Alton was fourth in 1:47.16 and Marquette was seventh in 1:49.55.

Alton’s Lindsey Bruce was fourth in the 100-yard butterfly (1:00.01) and fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:02.07).

Natalie Long and Madeleine Stobbs were other top finishers. Long was seventh in the 50-yard free, while Stobbs was eighth in the 200 individual medley.

Marquete’s Karoline Lauritzen placed ninth in the 50-yard freestyle in 26.43 and seventh in the 100-yard freestyle in 57.24; Shelby Roth finished 10th in the 100 freestyle in 58.84.

Other Edwardsville individual results included:

Russo, sixth in the 100 butterfly in 1:01.05 and third in the 100 freestyle in 54.83; Caton placed second in the 100 freestyle in 53.74 and fourth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.78; Hope Roderick finished fifth in the 500 freestyle in 5:43.57 and ninth in the 200 free in 1:08.62; Rabiei placed fourth in the 50 free in 24.78 and eighth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:14.69; Christina Vance finished fourth in the 500 free in 5:34.45 and seventh in the 200 free in 2:01.91.

Chatham Glenwood had 143 points for third place, followed by O’Fallon 140, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin with 118, Jacksonville 20, Springfield Southeast 18 and Jacksonville Routt was last with 4.

