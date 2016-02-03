Brian Baggette prepares for the start of a race.

EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville High School boys’ swim season is heating up this week with the Southern Illinois Invite at noon Saturday, Feb. 13.

The Southern Illinois Invite is followed by the IHSA Sectional Swim Meet on Saturday, Feb. 20.

EHS head swim coach Christian Rhoten said the Tigers will be working hard in practices for the upcoming key meets with hopes of producing state qualifiers.

This past weekend, Brian Baggette and Tyler Morris led the Tigers against Springfield High School with first places in the 500 freestyle and 50 freestyle. Baggette recorded a time of 4:56.94, while Morris was clocked in 22.98 in the 50 free.

Springfield won the dual meet 110-69 over Edwardsville.

Baggette was also second in the 200 (1:51.67). Noah May was second for the Tigers in the 200 IM (2:18.25). Michael Johnson was second in the 100 backstroke (1:04.16) and Zac Ballossini was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.79).

