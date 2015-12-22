Superintendent’s Comments

Tuesday, December 22, 2015

District 7 students and teachers are enjoying the first days of their holiday break after completing a very successful first semester of the 2015-16 school year. Students continue to demonstrate a strong work ethic in the classroom and have represented their families, the District, and the community very well through their community service activities, athletic competitions, and fine arts performances at many school and community events. We look forward to everyone returning to school on Monday, January 4, 2016, to begin the second semester in the same positive way.

PARCC Update

Parents of students in grades 3-8 and high school students enrolled in Junior American Literature and Algebra 2 last year will be receiving their child’s individual PARCC score reports this week. Included with the score reports from the State of Illinois is an explanation of the new state assessment and a guide to interpreting the new scoring system. Parents may call the Curriculum Office at Hadley House (655-6020) to speak to an administrator regarding questions about scores and the upcoming 2016 PARCC assessments.

I will present a detailed report to the Board of Education and community on District 7’s overall PARCC performance on the 2014-15 assessments in January 2016.

2016-17 School Calendar

The Board of Education reviewed the draft 2016-17 school calendar which will be brought for approval at the January 11, 2016, meeting. Once approved, I will e-mail all parents the final 2016-17 calendar to assist them in planning for the next school year.

Financial Update

The Board of Education approved a resolution on December 21, 2015, stating that it would not seek voter approval of the proposed and petitioned $10 million Working Cash Bond Issue at the March 2016 election. Instead, the Board intends to pursue a long-term permanent solution to the District’s continuing budget deficits by considering the placement of an Education Fund Tax Referendum on the November 2016 ballot.

I will e-mail all parents and employees a detailed explanation of the Board’s long-term financial plan on January 4, 2016.

New Courses at EHS

The Board of Education approved five new courses for students at Edwardsville High School for the 2016-17 school year. Courses approved include two new Advanced Placement courses, AP Environmental Science and AP Computer Science Principles, and three new Physical Education courses, Deep Water Aquatic Exercise, Lifeguarding, and Advanced Swimming. All courses are available in the 2016-17 EHS course catalog. We are pleased to offer this range of new and challenging courses to our high school students.

Safety and Security

These are challenging times and all too often we hear reports of school threats, vandalism and graffiti from local schools and communities across the country. I want to reassure parents that the entire District 7 staff in conjunction with the Edwardsville Police Department, the Glen Carbon Police Department, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office continue to work together behind the scenes to ensure that students, parents, and staff are in safe and orderly learning environments each day.

I want to express our collective appreciation to these fine departments for continuing to place student safety at the forefront of what they do each and every day and for assisting the District in continually reviewing, practicing, and upgrading our security measures. Our children’s safety is the District’s top priority, and we pledge to maintain that focus for all schools and school-related functions.

From the entire District 7 staff, I want to wish everyone a safe and relaxing holiday season!

