EDWARDSVILLE - Spring and summer events are already on the minds of planners for the City of Edwardsville Park and Recreation leagues.

The City of Edwardsville will open registration, on Feb. 1 , for the 2018 Spring and Summer sports. This includes, Youth Softball, Slow and Fast Pitch Adult Softball, and Youth Sand Volleyball.

The city's Youth Softball Leagues are for Kindergarten – 6th grades girls, and then 7th-11th.

"We pride upon our leagues developing fundamentals of the game, while still having fun," Edwardsville Park and Recreation Athletics supervisor Brenton Ward said. "Our registration closes March 23rd. The cost is $80 per child."

Ward continued: "Are you and your friends looking for an activity to get out and have some fun? Then come and join our Adult Softball Leagues. We offer Slow and Fast Pitch Leagues, and in our Slow Pitch Leagues, we offer Men’s and Co-Ed leagues. You must be at least 17 years old, with a parent signature, to play. The registration deadline is March 23rd. The cost is $600."

"Looking for a little fun in the sand? We offer Youth Sand Volleyball Leagues. Nights and ages will be dependent on amount of registrations. The cost is $200."

Ward said the City of Edwardsville will also be offering its first ever Men's Slow Pitch Softball Tournament this summer.

"Games will be played May 18th and 19th,www.facebook.com/EdwardsvilleParksAndRec the cost of the tournament will be $200 per team, and there will be two games guaranteed for each team," Ward said.

Registration and payment can be done online with the Parks and Recreation Department's new website. Find more information at: www.cityofedwardsville.com, www.facebook.com/EdwardsvilleParksAndRec, or email Ward at bward@cityofedwardsville.com

