EDWARDSVILLE – The devastation wrought by Hurricane Harvey in the Houston area certainly got the attention of people throughout the nation and prompted all sorts of fund-raising efforts to help those affected in the path of Harvey's destruction.

The students at Edwardsville High School were no exception, prompting them to organize several fund-raising efforts to bring relief to metropolitan Houston.

One of the efforts involved Friday night's Tiger football game against CBC as students organized a raffle to help Harvey's victims, selling raffle tickets for the winner and three friends to have seats on a sofa located behind one of the end zones to view the game with pizzas, appetizers and Cokes donated by the Edwardsville Imo's located near the EHS campus. Proceeds from the raffle went to the American Red Cross' efforts in Houston.

The winner: EHS defensive back/running back Norman Harris, who invited four of his friends to sit on the sofa and enjoy the pizzas under a tent near the end zone close to where the EHS band sits during games.

“The school had a raffle to try to support the victims of Hurricane Harvey (in Houston),” said EHS baseball player Jack Cooper. “He bought one and won; it's a shame he couldn't be out here but he's on the field playing.”

Besides Cooper, three of his friends joined Cooper on the sofa to enjoy the game which CBC won 40-19. “It's really nice,” Cooper said. “We got set up with some pizzas, soda, candy bars – it's been really fun so far. You can't beat that.”

Edwardsville held a 16-14 lead at halftime. “It's been a really good game so far,” Cooper said at the time. “I see it going down to the wire.”

The view for the game was a good one, Cooper thought. “It's great – being on field level and getting to see everything,” Cooper said. “It's really cool when guys score and they run down here – you're really close to them. It's a totally different feeling from getting to see someone in the hallways to seeing them under the lights.

“I think it's something that's hugely beneficial to the people in Houston that have been devastated by this catastrophe and it's also fun for us to get to feel like we helped out and did our part and enjoy the game.”

