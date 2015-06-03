As summer vacation starts, most students of the Edwardsville School District have been getting used to sleeping in. However, for two students, the morning is the best time to practice their hurdles.

Edwardsville High School is currently hosting a hurdle camp for students entering grades 6-12 every Tuesday and Thursday in June.

The camp aims to help students improve their form and technique, as well as master more challenging high hurdles with smaller spacing. Proper warm-ups, drills, start techniques, and form will also be discussed.

EHS girls head track and field coach MiKala Thompkins led the first day camp with dignity and confidence, and gave the student athletes constructive criticism. Thompkins also uses YouTube videos to show the athletes how professionals have been recorded jumping hurdles.

“Come on, girls,” Thompkins said. “It’s summer, have fun!”

Thompkins used her experience as the girls head track and field coach to instruct ninth-grade student Kymel Bell on her hurdling technique.

“You need to be landing on your toes, not your heels,” Thompkins said. “You will be hurting in the morning if you land on your heels.”

Freshman Elise Krone of Edwardsville High School seemed to be enjoying herself at the camp. Although the number of students who attended the first session is small, attendance is set to rise as the month goes on.

Tigers Hurdle Summer Camp is held at the Winston Track and Field Complex located behind the high school and goes from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

