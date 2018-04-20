BASEBALL

COLLINSVILLE 5, EDWARDSVILLE 4: Braeden Lemp's seventh-inning run gave Collinsville a 5-4 Southwestern Conference win over Edwardsville at Tom Pile Field Thursday afternoon, sending the Tigers to 12-6 overall, 5-4 in the SWC; the Kahoks improved to 13-3 overall, 5-2 in the league.

Blake Burris went 2-for-3 for EHS with an RBI, while Drake Westcott was 1-for-3 with a run scored and Reid Hendrickson was 1-for-4; Jack Cooper, Josh Ohl and Collin Elvers each had runs scored for the Tigers. Dawson Taylor took the loss for Edwardsville, conceding an unearned run and striking out four in 1.1 innings of work.

Edwardsville travels to St. Louis County to take on Francis Howell at 4:15 p.m. today before hosting Trenton Wesclin at 4:30 p.m. Monday before meeting the Kahoks again at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Woodland Park/Arthur Fletcher Field in Collinsville.

SOFTBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 8, COLLINSVILLE 4: Edwardsville scored the first six runs of the game in the third and fourth innings and defeated Collinsville 8-4 Thursday afternoon at Collinsville Sports Complex to go to 7-2 on the year, 6-0 in the Southwestern Conference; the Kahoks fell to 15-5 overall, 3-4 in the league.

Mackenzie Owens went 2-for-3 with three RBIs for the Tigers, with Taryn Brown 2-for-2 with two RBIs on the day and Maria Smith 2-for-3 with two RBIs to highlight the attack; Jordyn Henricks got the win for Edwardsville. EHS meets undefeated Marquette Catholic at 4:15 p.m. today in Edwardsville.

GIRLS SOCCER

EDWARDSVILLE 2, CHATHAM GLENWOOD 0: Hannah Bielicke and Sydni Stevens both goaled as Edwardsville defeated Chatham Glenwood 2-0 in a road match Thursday; the Tigers, who had been off for several days, improved to 8-3-2 on the season.

Edwardsville hosts Granite City at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in a Southwestern Conference match.

