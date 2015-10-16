The Edwardsville YMCA Spooktacular 5K or 2-Mile Family Run/Walk should bring out all kinds of ghosts and goblins in costume on Saturday morning.

The race starts at 8:30 a.m. and doors for registration open at 7:30 a.m. at the Esic YMCA.

“It is held out of the Esic Center and people are able to run around a course around the YMCA,” Lauren Szakielo, the Edwardsville YMCA marketing/communications director, said. “Families are encouraged to come with kids in costumes. There will be a kids costume winner and adults and a family can also win.”

Every registered participant will receive a T-shirt. Family registration includes 3 T-shirts and a medal for each participant.

Final Lap Management will be providing timing services for the event. The 5K run registration cost is $25 for an individual, the 2-mile family fun walk/run for an individual is $20. The family cost of entry is $50.

For more contact Dawn Peterson at the YMCA at 618-656-0436 or e-mail her at dpeterson@edwyma.com.

