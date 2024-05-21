EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville girls' softball team recently concluded its regular season with a 21-8 loss to Freeburg and this week, hosts its own IHSA Class 4A Regional.

The Tigers play Granite City at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, with Alton meeting Belleville West in the second semifinal at 6 p.m.

The two winners play in the final on Friday, May 24, at 4:30 p.m. at Edwardsville.

This past Friday, in the regular season finale for both teams, Freeburg ace pitcher Sam Roulanaitas was strong again, this time fanning nine while allowing only one hit as Freeburg won over Edwardsville for the second time this season 4-0, again at the Edwardsville Sports Complex.

Freeburg scored once in both the third and sixth, and twice more in the seventh to gain the 4-0 win over Edwardsville.

Jillian Hawkes had the only hit of the day for the Tigers, while Riley Nelson went all the way inside the circle, allowing four runs, one earned, on three hits, walking one and striking out seven.

