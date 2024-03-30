O'FALLON - Edwardsville and finished just behind O'Fallon at the O'Fallon Boys Relays track meet on Friday afternoon at OTHS Panther Stadium.

The Panthers won the meet with 156 points, edging out the Tigers, who had 147 points. Mascoutah was third with 137,5 points, Triad came in fourth at 125 points, and Mt. Vernon rounded out the top five with 110 points. Alton finished 11th with 78 points, Collinsville was right behind in 12th with 74 points, Roxana was 13th with 61.5 points, and Granite City was 14th with 48 points in the 16-team field.

In the Blue Division of the 100 meters, Kannon Creamer of Mascoutah won with a time of 11.32 seconds, with Owen Wieneke of Roxana second at 11.61 seconds, Owen Lightner of Triad was ninth at 12.44 seconds, Terrell Graves of Roxana was 10th at 12.72 seconds, and Issac Ackerman of Triad came in at 12.76 seconds. In the Gold Division, Omar Mims of O'Fallon won with a time of 11.25 seconds, second place went to Samuel Elliott-Barnes of Alton at 11.33 seconds, Jaydon Cole of Edwardsville was fourth at 11.64 seconds, the Redbirds' Cincere Ruffin was fifth at 11.73 seconds, the Tigers' Jacpb Wahl was ninth at 12.40 seconds, Collinsville's Zamarion Boykin was 10th at 12.77 seconds, and teammate Isaiah Gordon was in at 13.04 seconds.

Gabriel Grier of Marion won the 3,200 meters with a time of 10:10.41, while Andrew Pace of the Knights was second at 10:17.38, and teammate Gavin Woolverton was eighth at 11:13.19. In the Blue Division of the 300-meter hurdles, Antonio Mack of the Indians won with a time of 40.19 seconds, while Jalen LaFrance of the Knights was sixth at 48.86 seconds, and teammate Henry Lankford was 10th at 52.22 seconds. The Gold Division winner was Daylin Donaldson of Belleville East, with a time of 41.62 seconds, with Kaden Wilson of the Tigers fifth at 45.22 seconds, Alton's Zane Hoover was sixth at 45.51, teammate Alphonso Fletcher was seventh at 47.41 seconds, Daniel Gutierrez-Trejo of Collinsville was eighth at 48.52 seconds, teammate Carter Grigsby was ninth at 50.18 seconds, and Granite's Lincoln O'Dell was 10th at 50.22 seconds.

In the Gold Division of the 4x100 meter relay, O'Fallon won at 43.09 seconds, with Alton fourth at 43.84 seconds, Collinsville was fifth at 48.88 seconds, in sixth place was Edwardsville at 44.10 seconds, and Granite City finished seventh at 46.58 seconds. Triad won the Blue Division with a time of 42.77, and Roxana was second at 44.81 seconds.

The Knights also won the Blue Divison of the 4x200 meter relay, coming in at 1:29.03, with the Shells fourth at 1:36.14. O'Fallon won the Gold Divison at 1:29.09, with Alton coming in second at 1:30.51, Edwardsville fourth at 1:31.28, Granite City fifth at 1:35.29, and Collinsville sixth at 1:40.97. In the Gold Division of the 4x400 meter relay, Belleville West won at 3:27.77, nipping the Tigers at the wire, as Edwardsville had a time of 3:27.79, Granite was fifth at 3:38.04, and Alton was sixth at 3:39.12. The Blue Division winner was Mascoutah at 3:26.49, with Roxana third at 3:40.19, and Triad came in fourth at 3:43.12.

In the 4x800 meter relay, the Indians won the Blue Division with a time of 8:11.95, with the Shells third at 8:26.23, and the Knights fourth at 8:26.75. The Panthers won the Gold Division race with a time of 7:56.10, with the Redbirds second at 8:28.21, the Tigers were third at 8:30.77, and the Kahoks were fifth at 9:09.49.

In the medley relays, Mt. Vernon won the Blue Division of the 1,600 meter sprint medley relay, coming in at 3:52.61, with Roxana third at 4:06.77, and Triad fourth at 4:07.05. In the Gold Division, Belleville West won with a time of 3:41.39. while Edwardsville came in third at 3:47.30, Collinsville was fifth at 3:51.59, and Granite City was sixth at 4:24.16. The Gold Division of the 4,000 meter distance medley relay was won by O'Fallon at 10:48.66, with Edwardsville second at 11:10.52, Alton third at 11:32.50, and Collinsville was fifth at 12:00.59.

The Gold Division race in the 4x110 meter shuttle hurdles was won by Belleville West at 1:04.92, with Collinsville fourth at 1:22.28. In the Blue Division, Mascoutah took the win at 1:06.54.

In the field events, in the Blue Division of the shot put, Caleb Smith of Salem won with a throw of 17.06 meters, with Zach Van Tieghem of Triad second at 15.79 meters, Nick Newton of Roxana was ninth at 12.70 meters, Triad's Bryce van Tieghem had a toss of 12.48 meters, and Roxana's Malachi Baker came up with a toss of 12.28 meters. In the Gold Division, Devin Habermehl of Collinsville won with a throw of 15.20 meters, while Edwardsville's Hayden Volz was second at 13.92 meters, teammate James McAdams was third at 13.31 meters, Kaden Hearn of the Kahoks was fifth at 12.32 meters, Darian Johnson of Alton was sixth at 12.13 meters, and Leon Owens of Granite came in eighth at 11.68 meters.

Habermehl also won the Gold Divison discus throw, coming up with a toss of 49.28 meters, with the Tigers' Javyon Smith second at 42.18 meters, Johnson was third at 42.01 meters, the Kahoks' Shane Box came in fourth at 40.02 meters, Emilio Gomez-Garcia of Edwardsville was 10th with a throw of 29.84 meters, Alton's Spencer Nelson had a toss of 29.31 meters, and the Warriors' Sammy Morning had a throw of 26.88 meters. In the Blue Division, Smith won the event with a throw of 53.69 meters, while Zach Van Tieghem was fourth at 40.73 meters, Bryce Van Tieghem was seventh at 37.68 meters, Roxana's Ethan Broadfoot was ninth at 36.75 meters, and teammate Zane Losch came up with a throw of 36.00 meters.

Tashon Crockarell of Triad won the high jump, clearing 1,83 meters, with Jake Newton of Roxana placing fourth at 1.73 meters, and Braven Hard of Triad tied for sixth with Carson Ryan of Roxana, both clearning 1,68 meters, with Hard taking sixth and Ryan seventh on the fewest misses rule. Devyon Hill-Lomax of Edwardsville went over at 1.98 meters to win the Gold Division, with Isaiah Ford of Granite and K.J. Thorps-Watt of Collinsville tying for second, both going over at 1.83 meters, Ford taking second and Thorps-Watt in fourth on the fewest misses rule. Joshua Anoke of the Tigers was fifth at 1,78 meters, and Hoover came in eighth at 1.68 meters.

Eli Gilmore won the Gold Division pole vault, clearing 3.81 meters to win, while in the Blue Division, Zane Meier of Triad won, going over at 4.12 meters, while teammate Parker Friederich was second at 3.96 meters.

Quincy Thomas of Rockwood Summit won the Blue Division long jump, going 6.26 meters to win, with Israel Rodgers of Triad second at 6.09 meters, Levi Meadows of Roxana was seventh at 5,68 meters, and Triad's Brandon Newcombe had a jump of 5.13 meters. T.J. Cason won the Gold Division, going 6.46 meters, with Thorps-Watt finishing second at 6.23 meters, Dean Williams of the Tigers was fifth at 6.03 meters, teammate Jeremy Lyles was sixth at 5.99 meters, Jeremiah Blakely of the Redbirds was eighth at 5.67 meters, and Collinsville's Loyal Patterson had a jump of 5,52 meters.

In the triple jump Gold Division, the winner was Chris Montgomery of the Tigers, who went 13.49 meters, with Dynami Walker of Granite City was second at 12,22 meters, Ford was fifth at 11,70 meters, Blakely was sixth at 11.46 metes, and Collinsville's Jarrett Mosby was ninth at 10.54 meters. In the Blue Division, Tyrell Charles of Sparta tied for first with Mascoutah's Zylan Briggs, both going 12.41 meters, with Charles winning on a tiebreak, with Evan Wells of Roxana sixth at 11.67 meters, Triad's Tristan Van Zandt was ninth at 11.40 meters, and Meadows was 10th with a jump of 11.25 meters.

Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

