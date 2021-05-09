EDWARDSVILLE - Ty Berumen drove in four runs while Cade Hardy had three hits on the day and Edwardsville scored five runs in the second inning as the Tigers defeated Collinsville 12-2 in a six inning game ended by the 10-run rule Saturday morning at Tom Pile Field.

After the Tigers had taken a 1-0 lead in the home half of the first, the Kahoks tied the game in the top of the second, but Edwardsville scored five times in their half to take a 6-1 lead, then scored twice in both the third and fourth innings to go ahead 10-1. Collinsville cut the lead to 10-2 in the top of the sixth with a run, but the Tigers scored twice in their half to end the game,

Hardy had three hits and drove home two runs in the game for the Tigers, while Beruman had two hits and four RBIs, both Evan Funkhouser and Grant Huebner had two hits and drove in a run each and Hayden Moore had a two-run double for his only hit.

Nick Palmisano had a hit and a RBI for the Kahoks, while Rolondo Colon and Kyle Moore had the only other hits and Chris Thilman also drove in a run.

Gannon Burns went five innings on the mound for Edwardsville, giving up a run on two hits, walking one and striking out nine for the win. Cam Grant pitched in the sixth, and gave up a run on a hit. Jackson Parrill gave up six runs on three hits in an inning-and-a-third for Collinsville, walking five and fanning two, while Palmisano allowed two runs on three hits in an inning-and-two-thirds and Drew Stroud threw two-and-a-third innings, giving up four runs on four hits, walking six and striking out one.

The Kahoks are now 3-14 on the year, and host the Tigers Monday at Vergil Fletcher Field Monday afternoon in a 4:30 p.m. start. then play at Civic Memorial Tuesday, Bresse Central Thursday, and then host a doubleheader against East St. Louis Friday. The Tigers are now 17-3, and after playing at Collinsville Monday, hosts a doubleheader against Granite City Tuesday, with the first game at 4:30 p.m., plays at home against Alton on Thursday, and is at CM on Friday.

