A Message from Dr. Lynda C. Andre, Superintendent

Review of School Funding Plans under Consideration by the State

Over the past year, there have been continuous discussions within the state legislature regarding the need to reform school funding, in particular, the formula that determines General State Aid appropriations for all public school districts.

The chart below shows the impact of three proposals under consideration.

School Districts Senate Bill 1 ISBE 2017 Projection Governor Rauner’s 2017 Proposals Belleville District 118 and $2,783,976 $715,358 $2,861,236 Belleville District 201 $1,499,335 $133,412 $1,629,382 O’Fallon District 90 ($297,479) $906,106 $1,801,905 O’Fallon District 203 ($226,309) $164,618 $828,738 Bethalto $543,108 $125,035 $1,264,404 Alton CUSD #11 $2,698,223 Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! $866,818 $2,932,623 Highland CUSD #5 $493,774 $1,839 $776,032 Triad CUSD #2 ($302,315) $447,425 $1,487,733 Collinsville CUSD #10 $3,381,082 $1,081,108 $3,531,370 Granite City CUSD #9 $4,591,357 ($600,649) $1,836,823 Edwardsville CUSD #7 ($2,873,603) ($303,389) $448,895 Red denotes loss of funding

Senate Bill 1, introduced in 2015, attempted to change the formula that calculates how much money per student is paid to each school district in Illinois. Under this proposal, the formula would add much more weight to factors such as poverty and low property values, steering more money toward impoverished communities than the current formula. Currently, Senate Bill 231, an amended version of

Senate Bill 1, still calls for an overhaul of the school funding formula but also includes a “hold harmless” provision so that no district would lose money for the first four years. The exact impact of this proposal is under development by the Illinois State Board of Education.

The ISBE 2017 Projection maintains the current formula for determining General State Aid, assuming the same proration as the past year.

Governor Rauner’s 2017 Proposal maintains the current school formula but ends “proration” of state aid, as the state has withheld payment of 9 to 11 percent of what it owed schools over the last seven years.

Synopsis: None of the funding proposals under consideration by the State will provide the financial support that will address the District’s $4.5 million deficit. The best case scenario is projected to increase revenue by $449,000. The District must pursue a more permanent solution to continue to provide the quality of education our students deserve.

