Preschool, Early Childhood, and Preschool Academy at Goshen Elementary

  • Wednesday, July 27, 2016 - 12:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Elementary School Registration:

Elementary Registration begins is Wednesday, July 27, from 12:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Nelson, Goshen, Hamel, Midway, Leclaire, Glen Carbon, Columbus, Woodland, Cassens, and Worden Elementary Schools.

Middle School Registration:

Liberty and Lincoln Middle School Registration (Grades 6-8 at your child’s school)

  • 6th grade: Tuesday, July 26, 2016 - 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
  • 7th-8th grade: Wednesday, July 27, 2016 - 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
  • 7th-8th grade: Thursday, July 28, 2016 - 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

High School Registration:

Edwardsville High School students should register as follows (Grades 9-12 at EHS):

  • 9th grade: Tuesday, July 26, 2016 - 12:00 - 7:00 p.m.
  • 10th grade: Wednesday, July 27, 2016 - 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
  • 11th grade: Thursday, July 28, 2016 - 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
  • 12th grade: Friday, July 29, 2016 - 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
  • All Grades: Monday, August 1, 2016 - 12:00 - 7:00 p.m.

 

Please visit the district’s website to download registration materials.

http://www.ecusd7.org/for_parents/reg_forms.asp

