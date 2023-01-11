EDWARDSVILLE - Tuesday afternoon, Edwardsville High School received an anonymous email tip regarding a possible threat of a school shooting at the school.

"We promptly began working with our School Resource Officer, Sgt. Matt Evers, and the Edwardsville Police Department, who investigated the threat," Edwardsville School District 7 Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton said. "The subject of the potential threat was quickly identified and located. It was determined that there was no imminent threat to any of our students.

"Due to student privacy, we are unable to provide additional details."

Dr. Shelton commended the quick police response to the incident.

"We appreciate the immediate response of Sgt. Evers and the Edwardsville Police Department, as well as the individual who came forward to alert us of the threat," he said. "The safety and security of our students, staff, and schools remain the highest priorities for EHS and District 7. We encourage everyone to ‘say something if you see or hear something.’ Any threat of violence against our school community is taken seriously and will be thoroughly investigated."

Dr. Shelton closed by saying: "As always, thank you for your partnership as we work to ensure a safe, secure, and positive learning environment for our students."

