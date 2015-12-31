EDWARDSVILLE - Nurses in the Edwardsville School District have a long history of working with multiple outside agencies to make sure they receive the most help they can get during the holiday season.

This year, was no different and more than 100 resources which included Edwardsville School District staff and students, community organizations, agencies and Edwardsville residents helped over 84 families for Thanksgiving and over 160 families for Christmas. A remarkable more than 500 children were helped at Christmas time by the program led by the nurses.

Nurses in the Edwardsville District have been coordinating the holiday assistance for its families for 25 years.

“We live in a very giving community and we are always amazed at the outpouring of help its members want to provide,” said Sandy Hillmer, the lead Edwardsville nurse. “We are grateful to work in a school district that values its community and encourages its staff to foster an environment where students learn to ‘give back’ and help others.”

Hillmer said the giving spirit makes the difference in whether these families have holiday gifts for their children or not and are able to properly celebrate holidays.

“These gifts are not just toys but also include much needed items like coats, shoes, socks, pajamas, clothing, hats and gloves,” Hillmer added. “This is such a wonderful way of helping these children.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Nurses organize and provide a variety of collections to help meet these needs:

- Canned food drives,

- Cleaning supplies, toiletry drives

- Mittens, scarves, gloves, socks, underwear drives,

- Pajamas and book drives,

- Toy drives.

The nurses also help perform a much-needed lesson to the next generation and teach them about the importance of community service.

More like this: