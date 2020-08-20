EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville School District 7 announced Thursday afternoon that it has been informed by the health department that Madison County will move into the orange “warning” designation because of COVID-19 on Friday, August 21. Because of this, District 7 will move into the hybrid (A/B Day) schedule for all K-12 students on Monday, August 24.

This does not represent a change for students in grades 6-12 who are already in a hybrid schedule, Edwardsville School District 7 said.

Parents of K-5 students are reminded of the following changes for the week of August 24th:

Students with the last name beginning with A-L will attend on Monday and Wednesday.

Students with the last name beginning with M-Z will attend on Tuesday and Thursday.

Kid Zone will be available only on days when students are in attendance. Parents of students with IEPs should have received an email today from the District 7 Department of Special Education regarding attendance during a hybrid schedule. K-5 students will not be expected to be online during the two “off” days during this one week of hybrid instruction.

Elementary teachers will provide assignments for the students to complete and bring back to school. Building principals or teachers will provide additional information by Wednesday, August 26 regarding the Friday, August 28 remote day.

"We understand that neither hybrid nor remote learning are ideal learning environments for the majority of our students," Edwardsville School District 7 Superintendent Jason Henderson said. "Particularly at the K-5 level, every effort will be made to get back to five day a week instruction as soon as possible. Our goal is to offer in-person learning as long as it does not threaten the safety of our students, staff, and community. Our hope is that the metrics in Madison County will improve so that we will be able to continue to offer in-person instruction at all grade levels. Elementary building principals will be following up via email with parents tomorrow regarding the hybrid schedule for next week.

"Thank you for your continued patience as we navigate this pandemic."

