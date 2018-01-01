EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville School District 7 announced Monday that Tuesday classes and school-wide activities are cancelled because of the dangerous temperature and wind chill conditions in the forecast.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

"After monitoring the weather and studying the forecast, which indicates temperatures of -2 to -5 degrees and wind chills as low as -15 for Tuesday morning, classes at all District 7 schools are cancelled for Tuesday, January 2, 2018," Edwardsville School District Superintendent Lynda Andre said in a message Monday night. "All school-wide activities are also cancelled. Student athletes will be contacted by their respective coaches on Tuesday if their event is cancelled."

More like this:

2 days ago - Lane Closures Announced On Illinois 143 In Madison County

Sep 13, 2023 - Senator Harriss Kicks Off Local Mayor Roundtable Series

Aug 21, 2023 - Two Alton Schools Cancel Classes Due to Heat

Aug 17, 2023 - Edwardsville School District 7 Welcomes Students Back To Classrooms

Sep 18, 2023 - 5 Students Expelled Following Alton High School Fights, More Hearings Scheduled

 