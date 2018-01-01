Edwardsville School District cancels classes for Tuesday because of wind chill conditions
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville School District 7 announced Monday that Tuesday classes and school-wide activities are cancelled because of the dangerous temperature and wind chill conditions in the forecast.
"After monitoring the weather and studying the forecast, which indicates temperatures of -2 to -5 degrees and wind chills as low as -15 for Tuesday morning, classes at all District 7 schools are cancelled for Tuesday, January 2, 2018," Edwardsville School District Superintendent Lynda Andre said in a message Monday night. "All school-wide activities are also cancelled. Student athletes will be contacted by their respective coaches on Tuesday if their event is cancelled."
