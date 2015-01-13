Edwardsville School District announces Do The Right Thing award winners Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Edwardsville Community School District 7 announced winners of its Do The Right Thing awards at the school board meeting on Monday night. The honorees were as follows: Blake Neville, Andrew Bridenbaugh, Wyatt Hennig, August Lay, Criste'on Waters, Paige Stearns, Chelsea Behme, John Paul Krekovich, Noah Manibusan, Madison Weimer, from Edwardsville High School; Patrick Cheatham, Sydney Malone, Bryce Glisson, Ethan Miracle, from Lincoln Middle School; Dhruv Mathur, Kenneth Giese, Jadynn Levels, Katelyn Shelton, from Liberty Middle School; Ian Hamilton, Anne Shilly, Chesca Ballossini, Damon LaMar, from Worden Elementary; Damon Montgomery, Annisyn Krebs-Carr, Maia Foster,from Woodland Elementary; Jerald Griffin, Jacob McKey, Faith Rinkel, Xavier Valdez, from Cassens Elementary; Isabella Arth, DeVonte Hairston, Georgia Gaughan, Michael Steiner, from Columbus Elementary; Knox Verbais, Remy Tyrrell, Raegan Webb, from Nelson Elementary; Isiah Laux, Bryce Robison, from Hamel Elementary; Emerson Gusewelle, Lily Meiser, from Midway Elementary; Decker Baird, Teddy Rybolt, Ethan Micklevitz, from Goshen Elementary; Kierstynn Fisher, Zinna Allen , Reese Edmondson , from Leclaire Elementary; Lucas Garman, Adler Bendel, Henry Vivian, from Glen Carbon Elementary. (Dan Brannan Photo)

