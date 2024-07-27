EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7 is still looking to fill several positions before the start of the school year.

Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton noted that they are looking for cafeteria staff, playground monitors, paraprofessionals and more. There will be a job fair from 3–6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, at the District #7 Center for Learning at 1210 N. Main Street.

“Like everybody, our classified employees, we are short right now,” Shelton said. “I think that’s really our focus right now, making sure our people are ready for the first day of school. Our buildings and our people are the two things we need ready.”

Shelton said he believes that District #7 offers “a pretty competitive wage.” They are currently looking to hire monitors starting at $15/hour, school safety officers starting at $18.70/hour, food service starting at $15.40/hour, extraordinary care assistants starting at $16/hour, paraprofessionals starting at $17.25/hour, custodians starting at $16.95/hour and Kid Zone counselors starting at $15/hour.

Article continues after sponsor message

More specific information will be available at the job fair. Applicants are asked to bring an updated resume and a list of references.

Shelton added that the district has implemented many initiatives to enhance employee and student belonging. He noted that people tend to stay at a workplace if they feel like they belong there, and he hopes that Edwardsville’s work culture speaks to that. He also pointed out that working in the district gives people the chance to help others.

“Ultimately, you’re making a huge difference in our community,” he said. “The people who go into education want to make a difference. They want to see the impact of what they’re doing.”

For more information about the job fair and District #7’s job openings, visit the official Edwardsville School District #7 Facebook page.

---