EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville School District 7 has scheduled kindergarten online registration to occur March 22–26, 2021. Registration paperwork and residency requirements can be found at:

http://ecusd7.org/kindergarten-registration-2021-2022/

Parents of kindergarten-age students are encouraged to begin the registration process during the week of March 22 – March 26 even if they have not gathered all of the required registration materials. Completing preliminary paperwork will put parents and children in the District database, ensuring they receive notification of kindergarten related information as it becomes available. Parents registering children for kindergarten should be aware of the following criteria:

The child must be five years old on or before September 1, 2021

Parents must present an ORIGINAL copy of their child’s birth certificate

Parents must present two proofs of District 7 residency

A completed registration packet must adhere to these requirements.

