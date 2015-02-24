Edwardsville School District 7 salutes Good Employee Recognition winners
Those recognized in the Good Employee Recognition ceremony at the Edwardsville School District 7 Board Meeting on Tuesday night were as follows:
Liberty
Mike McGarr
Cheri Pilla
Sherrie Schafer
Katie Sok
Goshen
Pam Jarvis
Brandy Marsh
Lincoln
Hope Blythe
David Wiant
Carla Fink
LeClaire
Melissa Salmi
Sarah Brown
Sandi Meyer
Midway
Sue Diel
Hamel
Kris Landry
Woodland
Meghan Hewlett
Meghan Dittman
Joshua Fark
Tricia Kierbach
Glen Carbon Elementary
Denise Clouser
Beth Jennings
Dot Kraus
Nelson
Donna Schon
Jeri Cullen
Loretta Howard
Cassens
Cara Barker
Maggie Clark
Heather McIntyre
Brandon Robinson
Columbus
Lisa White
Deb Heideman
EHS
Wandena Willman
Jennifer Morgan
Linda Schermer