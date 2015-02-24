Those recognized in the Good Employee Recognition ceremony at the Edwardsville School District 7 Board Meeting on Tuesday night were as follows:

Liberty

Mike McGarr

Cheri Pilla

Sherrie Schafer

Katie Sok

Goshen

Pam Jarvis

Brandy Marsh

Lincoln

Hope Blythe

David Wiant

Carla Fink

LeClaire

Melissa Salmi

Sarah Brown

Sandi Meyer

Midway

Sue Diel

Hamel

Kris Landry

Woodland

Meghan Hewlett

Meghan Dittman

Joshua Fark

Tricia Kierbach

Glen Carbon Elementary

Denise Clouser

Beth Jennings

Dot Kraus

Nelson

Donna Schon

Jeri Cullen

Loretta Howard

Cassens

Cara Barker

Maggie Clark

Heather McIntyre

Brandon Robinson

Columbus

Lisa White

Deb Heideman

EHS

Wandena Willman

Jennifer Morgan

Linda Schermer

 