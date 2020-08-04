EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville School District Superintendent Dr. Jason Henderson released additional information on Monday about the "Return To Learn" Plan for 2020-2021.

"Over the past few months, District 7 faculty and staff have been preparing for the 2020-21 school year," Dr. Henderson said in a statement. "This ongoing process has been difficult as we still do not have all the answers and continue to receive updated guidance. Throughout the process, we have maintained a focus on student and staff safety, meeting students’ academic and social emotional needs, and providing timely and accurate information. The revised Return To Learn Plan offers the most comprehensive picture to date of what students and parents can expect when we return to school in the coming weeks.

"There are details in many areas that are building specific and will require additional communication," Dr. Henderson said. "Building principals will be releasing building specific information to families between now and the beginning of the school year. Parents can expect a communication by the end of this week from their student’s principal which will provide additional building specific details including information regarding when teacher assignments will be available for the upcoming school year."

Dr. Henderson continued and said: "During the past few months, District 7 faculty and staff have been preparing for the 2020-2021 school year. As a part of this planning, Edwardsville Community Unit School District 7 has developed a Return to Learn Plan for the 2020-2021 school year.

"The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the immediate closure of in-person instruction on March 16, 2020. As a result of the closure, our district and schools throughout Illinois developed remote learning opportunities for students and families. As we prepare for the 2020-21 school year, District 7 has worked to make enhancements that will improve the quality of instruction provided to all students regardless of the educational setting.

"While proactive steps are being taken to improve our remote learning instruction, the value of in person student and teacher interaction is key to student success and learning.The State of Illinois recognizes this fact and allows for students to return to in person learning during Phases 3 & 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan adopted by Governor J.B. Pritzker accompanied by appropriate safety measures for students and staff as outlined by the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois State Board of Education."

Dr. Henderson said areas identified in the Return to Learn Plan include the following: Health and Wellness, Instruction, Human Resources, and Operations.

Recommendations for each of these groups will help guide the day-to-day practices and procedures that occur in each school facility from entrance, exit, classroom instruction, lunch, etc., for Return to Learn in the weeks ahead. While the plan is comprehensive, the District will be forthcoming if changes and adjustments are needed as we travel down uncharted waters.

"We recognize guidance has been rapidly changing, and this plan may require additional information and practices as they are received and established. We will continue to keep all stakeholders informed of any changes through updates on our district website and Facebook pages.

"On behalf of Edwardsville CUSD 7, we realize that this is not an easy time for our students, families, communities, and our district employees. Thank you to everyone for their patience and for working together to help make the best learning environment possible in this difficult situation."



District 7’s Return To Learn Plan

*This set of guidelines and protocols was last updated on August 3, 2020. This document is an ever changing outline based upon the recommendations and guidelines set forth by the Illinois State Board of Education and the Illinois Department of Public Health under Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan and may be updated to reflect the changes and data as it evolves during the COVID 19 Pandemic.

Table of Contents

1. Health and Wellness

Following guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Illinois State Board of Education, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Edwardsville CUSD 7 has developed health protocols to allow for a return to in-person learning. A strong emphasis will be placed on practicing good hygiene among students, staff, and visitors, which includes frequent hand washing and sanitization of buildings.

Confirmed COVID-19 Case Procedures

District 7 will follow public health guidelines regarding school closure.

* District 7 will immediately notify local county health officials, who will assist in determining a course of action.

* Persons identified as being in close contact with the individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 will be required to isolate at home and be alert for symptoms.

* Students will stay home for at least 10 days and must be fever-free for 24 hours after symptoms have resolved OR have two negative COVID-19 tests in a row, with testing at least 24 hours apart.

* As new guidance emerges, guidelines may change.

Guidance for Classrooms

* All Classrooms

* Sanitize hands whenever anyone enters the classroom.

* Clean classrooms daily.

* Pre-Kindergarten (PK) Classrooms

* Students will remain with the same classroom group throughout the day.

* Services will take place in the classroom when feasible.

* Schedule/coordinate restroom and hand washing breaks throughout the day.

* Schedule/coordinate recess by classroom to minimize student mixing.

* Building staff must review student pick-up and drop-off procedures.

* Refrain from sharing school supplies between students or staff.

* Require staff and student face coverings

* Kindergarten–Grade 5 Classrooms

* Students will remain with the same classroom group throughout the day as much as possible.

* Maximize social distancing within classroom spaces. Teachers will provide assigned seating for students.

* Take precautionary sanitation measures when utilizing small group instructional spaces (e.g. guided reading table, classroom library).

* Schedule/coordinate restroom and handwashing breaks throughout the day.

* Schedule/coordinate recess by grade level to minimize mixing student groups.

* Refrain from sharing school supplies between students or staff.

* Require staff and student face coverings.

* Grades 6–8 Classrooms

* Students will remain with the same classroom group throughout the day as much as possible.

* Maximize social distancing within classroom spaces. It is recommended teachers provide assigned seating for students and require students to remain in these seats to the greatest extent possible.

* Encourage hand washing throughout the day.

* Refrain from sharing school supplies between students or staff.

* Require staff and student face coverings.

* Grades 9–12 Classrooms

* Maximize social distancing within classroom spaces. It is recommended teachers provide assigned seating for students and require students to remain in these seats to the greatest extent possible.

* Encourage hand washing throughout the day.

* Refrain from sharing school supplies between students or staff.

* Building staff must review student arrival and dismissal procedures.

* Require staff and student face coverings

Guidance for Common Areas

* Cafeterias

* Maintain six feet physical distancing when possible.

* Follow the meal procedure.?

* Clean eating spaces between uses

* Clearly mark areas to indicate safe distancing for students.

* Require staff and student face coverings (when not eating).

* Restrooms

* Maintain six feet physical distancing.

* Require face coverings for staff and students.

* Clearly mark areas to indicate safe distancing for students.

* Display clearly visible signage reminding everyone of physical distancing, face coverings, and handwashing

* Schedule/coordinate restroom and handwashing breaks when possible.

* Clean high-touch areas throughout the day.

* Hallways, Main Office, and Other Common Areas.

* Maintain six feet physical distancing when possible.

* Require face coverings for staff and students.

* Clearly mark areas to indicate safe distancing for students.

* Perform health screenings for visitors.

* Display signage reminding everyone of physical distancing and face covering usage at entryways, hallways, classrooms, and common areas.

* Provide access to school buildings to authorized personnel only. Visitor access will be only for emergencies and will be restricted to the main office area (clearly visible signage at each entryway).

* Clean high-touch areas throughout the day.

Guidance for Shared Materials

Materials that must be shared or communally used must be cleaned after each use and individuals must perform hand hygiene between use. Electronics should be cleaned before and after use. Using hand sanitizer before and after the use of books or library material is recommended.

Health Screenings

Only students and staff who are healthy should report for in-person learning. Students will not be penalized for missing school and are encouraged to stay home when not feeling well. Students and staff with any of the following symptoms of COVID-19 must remain home:

* Congestion or runny nose

* Cough

* Diarrhea

* Fatigue

* Fever or chills

* Headache

* Known close contact with a person who has been diagnosed with COVID-19

* Measured temperature of 100.4º Fahrenheit or greater

* Muscle or body aches

* Nausea or vomiting

* New loss of taste or smell

* Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

* Sore throat

Any student or staff member who begins to exhibit a high fever associated with COVID-19-like symptoms must report to the designated area at the school, inform the school nurse, and follow the building procedure. Students will wear a face covering and remain in the quarantine area until a parent or guardian picks the student up or until an alternative transportation home is arranged. Staff will provide supervision of the quarantine area until the student is able to leave.

Individuals who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms must self-monitor and return to school according to Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) guidelines. A doctor’s note may be required for staff returning to work. A staff member who has had contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 must notify their building principal or supervisor immediately. Students who have had contact with someone who is positive for COVID-19 must follow the IDPH guidelines for self-monitoring and self-quarantine.

All students and staff will be required to conduct a daily, self-certification screening prior to reporting to school. The self-certification form will only be required to be signed once during the fall semester; however, by reporting to work/school, all staff and students are committing to complete the self-certification process daily. If a student or staff member does not meet the criteria outlined within the daily, self-certification screening, the student or staff member should not report to school and adhere to the guidelines for self-monitoring and quarantining.

The student self certification form that must be signed by all District 7 parents can be found here. Building principals will be emailing this form to all parents so that it can be signed and turned in on the first day of school.

Hygiene

Frequent hand washing and hand sanitizing help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Staff members must clean hands as often as possible with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol may be used. Staff must avoid touching their mouth, eyes, or nose as much as possible. Staff and students must use hand sanitizer upon entering the classroom each time. Hand sanitizer will be placed in common areas throughout each school building. Each building will place signage reminding everyone of the need for proper hand hygiene in the appropriate areas.

If assisting a student requires close contact, hand washing or sanitizing must be done before and after contact with students. It is recommended that hand hygiene is performed upon arrival to and departure from school; after blowing one’s nose, coughing, or sneezing; following restroom use; before food preparation; before and after eating; before and after routine care for another person, such as a child; after contact with a person who is sick; upon return from the playground or physical education; and following glove removal. Schools will post handwashing posters in bathrooms, hallways, and common areas.

Illness Procedures

Any individual who tests positive for COVID-19 or who shows any signs or symptoms of illness must stay home. Families and staff must report possible cases to the school nurse where the individual attends or works to initiate contact tracing. CDC and IDPH guidelines for students who were suspected of having COVID-19, whether they were tested or not, state that 24 hours must elapse from the resolution of fever without fever-reducing medication, and 10 days must pass after symptoms first appeared. It is recommended that medically fragile and immunocompromised students consult their medical provider prior to attending school. Staff returning from illness related to COVID-19 must call to check with the Human Resources Department following quarantine. Any individual within the school environment who shows symptoms will be immediately separated from the school population. Individuals who are sick will be sent home.

Individuals who did not have close contact with the person who is sick can return to work immediately after disinfection. Those who had contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 or is suspected of having COVID-19 infection should isolate at home and monitor symptoms for 14 days. “Close contact” means the individual was within six feet of an individual with symptoms for more than 15 minutes.

Returning to School Flowchart following a COVID-19 Related Absence (see next page)

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) & Face Coverings

Edwardsville CUSD7 understands physical distancing will not be possible for all circumstances. There is significant evidence that face coverings provide protection and decrease the spread of COVID-19. All individuals in school buildings must wear face coverings at all times, unless they are younger than two years of age; have trouble breathing; or are unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the cover without assistance. Face coverings must be worn at all times in school buildings and on school buses, even when social distancing is maintained.

After use, the front of the face covering is considered contaminated and should not be touched during removal or replacement. Hand hygiene should be performed immediately after removing and after replacing the face covering. Gloves or other PPE must be used as needed when assisting students requires close contact. Face coverings do not need to be worn outside if social distance is maintained. Teachers and students may use face shields in lieu of masks when educationally needed. District 7 will provide a disposable mask to all students, staff, and visitors who need one.

Reporting Illness

When reporting illness absences, be sure to report if your child:

* Is a close contact of someone with a positive COVID-19 test.

* Has signs of COVID-19.

* Has been diagnosed with COVID-19

* Has been diagnosed with influenza (respiratory flu).

Required Physicals

District 7 has changed the compliance requirements date for physicals and immunizations to October 15, 2020. Although District 7 will follow the dates set by the State of Illinois, the District encourages families to complete these physical and immunization requirements as soon as possible. Clerical staff and nurses will keep track of families who are not in compliance by October 15, 2020.

Social & Physical Distancing

District 7 has developed procedures to ensure six feet of physical distance from other persons as much as possible. This expectation pertains to students and staff members in all areas and settings to the greatest extent possible. Visual reminders will be posted throughout school buildings, and visuals will be designated (signs, tape, etc.) as indicators of safe distances in areas where students congregate or line up (e.g., arrival and departure, lunchroom lines, hallways, recess lines, libraries, cafeterias). Students will remain with a consistent group of students to reduce mixing the student population within the building as much as possible. Staff and students should abstain from physical contact, including, but not limited to, handshakes, high fives, hugs, etc.

Training

Each staff member will be required to complete safety training provided by the district related to physical distancing, face covering, and hand hygiene procedures. Hand hygiene and physical distancing will be included in the curriculum to help educate students on the importance of proper hand hygiene and personal safety. Employees will also be trained on the proper way to disinfect their individual workstations as needed.

Visitors

Visitors will be restricted to authorized personnel only. Visitors to any building must always wear an appropriate and approved face covering and press the button on the outside of the building to speak with the School Safety Officer (SSO). The visitor should state the purpose of their visit. If the visitor is dropping off an item for a student, the item will be left outside the building and the SSO will retrieve the item once the visitor has left the area and will deliver the item to the main office. If the visitor is picking up a student early from school, the student will be brought to the main office and the student will be signed out from the SSO station. In an emergency, the visitor may enter the building and report directly to the main office for a wellness screening, including a temperature check. Visitors will remain in the main office or other designated area for the duration of the visit. Students or staff will be asked to meet the visitor to conduct business as needed. Visitors will not have general access to the building in order to maintain physical distancing. No visitors will be allowed to be in the hallways, classrooms, cafeterias, or any other common space inside the school building during the school day. If it is necessary for a visitor to enter the building, the visitor must participate in the screening process in addition to providing proper identification and typical sign in procedures:

1. Has the visitor washed their hands or used alcohol-based hand sanitizer on entry

1. YES—Proceed to step 2. b. NO— Ask them to do so and proceed to step 2

2. Ask the visitor the following questions:

1. Do you have any signs or symptoms of a respiratory infection such as fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing? Do you have fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, congestion or runny nose, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhe

2. Are you taking any medication for any signs and symptoms of a respiratory infection , such as fever, cough, or sore throat (e.g., Advil, Aspirin, Tylenol) (This does not apply to medications taken for other purposes.)

3. In the last 14 days have you been in contact with someone with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19

4. In the last 14 days, have you tested positive for COVID-19

5. Have you traveled from a destination that requires you to stay home for 14 days after travel

YES to any of the above—Restrict the visitor from entering the building.

NO to all—Continue to step 3.

3. Check the visitor's temperature.

IF 100.4º F or Greater—Restrict the visitor from entering the building.

IF Less than 100.4º F—Continue to step 4.

4. Allow visitor entry to the building if necessary or have guest wait for staff or student to meet them at the office and remind the individual to:

1. Wash their hands or use hand sanitizer throughout their time in the building.

2. DO NOT shake hands, hug, or have other physical contact with individuals during the visit.

II. Instruction

Option 1: Traditional Learning Model

Option 1 for District 7 students will be in person learning for students every day. The in person academic day will be shortened in an effort to better socially distance our students while in the schools. Listed below are details regarding school hours, arrival/dismissal times, and activities that will occur during the 2020-21 school year. We recognize that a shortened schedule is not ideal; however, we believe that prioritizing daily, in person instruction remains “Option 1” for our students if feasible. Teachers will continue to work their normal work hours and will be providing additional support for in-person and remote instruction at the end of the school day.

Daily Schedules

Edwardsville High School will begin at 7:20 A.M. and end at 11:50 A.M.

* Students will attend six academic classes every day for 40 minutes each?

* Students will be able to purchase breakfast upon arrival to school.?

* Students will be able to purchase a boxed lunch to take with them at the end of the school day.?

* Students will be permitted to stay after school to participate in tutoring with a teacher, small group instruction, athletics, or other extra-curricular activities. Students who stay after school will be able to eat lunch at school and maintain social distance. ?

* Teachers will be available during designated scheduled times in the afternoon to work with small groups of students in-person or remotely.

* Students who would have been bussed to the Nelson campus for instruction will stay at EHS for the entire academic day.

* Seniors (12th grade students) will have the option to enroll in only courses required for graduation and will not be required to carry a full schedule. Seniors that choose this option will have all of their classes consecutively and will be expected to leave campus upon completion of their classes each day. Any senior interested in enrolling in required classes only should email their guidance counselor for more information.

Liberty and Lincoln Middle Schools will begin at 8:00 A.M. and end at 12:40 P.M.

* Students will attend five academic classes every day for 45-50 minutes each.

* Students will be able to purchase breakfast upon arrival to school.

* Students will be organized into consistent cohorts of students and teachers will travel to each classroom rather than the students moving between hours.

* A staggered dismissal time will be implemented for parent pick up and buses. Students being picked up by parents will be able to purchase a boxed lunch to take with them and will be dismissed at 12:20 PM. Students riding bus transportation will be able to eat lunch in their 5th hour classroom beginning at 12:20 PM and will load buses at 12:40 PM.

* Students will be permitted to stay after school to participate in tutoring with a teacher, small group instruction, music ensemble groups, athletics, or other extra-curricular activities.

* Teachers will be available during designated scheduled times in the afternoon to work with small groups or students in-person or remotely.

All elementary schools will begin at 9:15 A.M. and end at 2:30 PM.

* The curriculum focus at the elementary level will be on Language Arts and Math. Social Studies, Science, and Health will be taught both cross curricular and during a dedicated block, with no letter grades attached. Grades will be issued for Reading, English, and Math. Students will continue to have P.E. instruction weekly. P.E. teachers will indicate Excellent, Satisfactory, or Needs Improvement as it relates to effort and behavior.

* Kid Zone services will be available from 6:30 AM. until the school day begins and from the end of the school day until 5:30 PM.

* Students will be able to purchase breakfast upon arrival to school.

* Elementary students will eat lunch at school. Lunch will be organized to allow students to maintain social distance using cafeterias, gymnasiums, and outdoor spaces.

* Elementary students will continue to have recess in smaller, consistent groupings.

* All music ensemble groups and the Challenge Program will be suspended for the 2020-21 school year.

* A staggered dismissal time will be implemented at the elementary school level. Parents may pick up their students beginning at 2:15 P.M. Students that ride bus transportation will begin loading the buses at 2:20 P.M.

* All half-day Kindergarten students will attend from 9:15 A.M. - 11:15 A.M.

* The District’s Preschool for All program and Early Childhood classrooms will meet utilizing the following schedule:

* AM Session: 9:15 A.M. - 11:15 A.M.

* PM Session: 12:30 P.M. - 2:30 P.M.

The District’s Preschool Academy program will begin at 9:15 A.M. and end at 2:30 P.M..

English Language Learners

Parents and guardians who have students classified as English Language Learners (ELL) can click HERE for information regarding ELL services for in person, blended, and remote learning models.

Driver’s Education Behind the Wheel

In order to provide behind-the-wheel training to students in driver’s education in compliance with all Secretary of State and IDPH safety requirements, the following procedures must be followed:

* Require only two students and one instructor per vehicle.

* Require face coverings.

* Prohibit eating and drinking in the vehicle.

* Avoid any unnecessary stops during the training.

* Complete hand hygiene with soap and water or hand sanitizer before and after driving.

* Clean and disinfect steering wheel, door handles, seat belt fastener, controls/dials, keys, etc. between each behind-the-wheel session.

* Clean and disinfect seats regularly.

Physical Education, Gymnasiums & Locker Rooms

Physical activity can support students’ overall health and help reduce stress and anxiety. Whenever feasible and weather permitting, schools should select outdoor PE activities that allow physical distancing. During inclement weather, PE will be held indoors and social distancing guidelines will be followed to the greatest extent possible. Handshaking, high fives, or other physical contact is prohibited. It is recommended that PE teachers use a megaphone or microphone to maximize physical distancing.

Any shared equipment must be cleaned between each use and disinfected at the end of each class. Fitness centers with equipment such as treadmills, elliptical, stationary bicycles, weights, etc., must be cleaned and sanitized before and after each class. Secondary Students must perform hand hygiene after the use of each piece of equipment. High touch surfaces on playgrounds will be routinely sanitized . Students and staff must wash their hands or use hand sanitizer at the start and end of each class period or when hands are visibly dirty.

Schools will consider eliminating the need for use of locker rooms, as well as allowing students to participate in activities without changing clothing.

Extracurricular Activities

Extracurricular activities must follow the IDPH requirements set forth for the school setting, which include social distancing, appropriate use of PPE, limiting the number of individuals in one space to 10 individuals during Phase 3 and to 50 individuals or fewer in Phase 4, and cleaning and disinfecting to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Athletics will follow the guidelines provided by the IHSA and the IESA.

Option 2: Hybrid/Blended Learning Model

Edwardsville CUSD 7 has developed a blended learning model which places student and staff safety as a top priority. The intent of the blended model is to allow students to attend in-person learning while being able to better maintain CDC and IDPH guidelines for social distancing through a reduced number of students in the building. By reducing the number of students in the building at one time, physical distancing will have the best opportunity for success. Each individual school would be responsible for developing their own unique physical distancing plans for their building. Face coverings for all students and staff would be required as specified by the Phase 4 Guidelines. Classrooms will be cleaned and disinfected daily. Emphasis will be placed on high touch surfaces and common areas. Restrooms, cafeterias, and other common areas will be cleaned throughout the day.

An A-Day/B-Day schedule has been developed to provide a reduction in the number of students in each building while still allowing two days per week of in-person learning to occur. District 7 will continue to monitor enrollment levels at all buildings. The starting and ending times for schools will continue to be the same compacted schedule as Option One and lunches will still be available for purchase at the end of each day.

Students will follow an A/B style schedule Monday through Thursday. Students assigned to the “A” schedule will attend school in person on Monday and Wednesday. Students assigned the “B” schedule will attend school in person on Tuesday and Thursday. Students who receive special education services and support will attend school for in person instruction Mondays through Thursdays. On Fridays, all students will receive remote learning instruction.

NOTE: While the chart below shows what the Pre-K through 5th grade hybrid schedule would look like, as of 8/3/20, only the high school and middle school are currently in Option Two. However, this schedule would apply to Pre-K through 5th grade students if we had to move into Option Two (Hybrid Blended Schedule) at the elementary level.

Hybrid Blended Learning Schedule (5 Day Week)

Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday

Pre-K/EC AM/PM All Attend AM/PM All Attend AM/PM All Attend AM/PM All Attend AM/PM Remote

Grades K-5 “A” DAY

Last name A-L In Person

Last name M-Z Remote

Special Education Self Contained and Resource In Person

“B” DAY

Last Name M-Z In Person

Last Name A-L Remote

Special Education Self Contained and Resource In Person “A” DAY

Last name A-L In Person

Last name M-Z Remote

Special Education Self Contained and Resource In Person “B” DAY

Last Name M-Z In Person

Last Name A-L Remote

Special Education Self Contained and Resource In Person All Students Remote

Social Emotional Engagement with Teacher

Live/Recorded Lessons with Teacher

Individual video conferences as needed with students

Grades 6-12 “A” DAY

Last name A-L In Person

Last name M-Z Remote

Special Education Self Contained and Resource In Person

“B” DAY

Last name M-Z In Person

Last name A-L Remote

Special Education Self Contained and Resource In Person “A” DAY

Last name A-L In Person

Last name M-Z Remote

Special Education Self Contained and Resource In Person

“B” DAY

Last name M-Z In Person

Last name A-L Remote

Special Education Self Contained and Resource In Person All Students Remote

Students follow daily schedule for remote lessons with teacher

If there are less than five days in a week, the schedule will be as follows:

4 day week: A/B/A/B 3 day week: A/B/Remote 2 day week: A/B

Under Option Two, students will attend in person learning two days a week. Students will be entering the 2020-21 school year with various levels of mastery from prior coursework. Teachers will assess student current levels of mastery to help inform focus areas for instruction.

In person instruction days will emphasize quality over quantity. Teachers at all levels will provide assignments for students to complete on remote learning days.

At the middle and high school level, students are encouraged to use their daily schedule as a guide to complete assigned work. Depending on grade level and/or subject, some work may be able to be turned in online on remote days while some will need to be brought back to school when completed the following day. Teachers may require students to participate in a video lesson during a remote day. In addition, middle and high school students will be able to schedule time to video conference or make in person appointments with teachers during academic time in the afternoon.

Special Education

Students who receive special education services and support will attend school for in person instruction Mondays through Thursdays and remotely on Fridays under Option Two. This applies to students who are receiving specialized academic instruction. Additional information will be forthcoming directly from your student's case manager. This schedule will provide the opportunity for our students with the most significant academic and social emotional needs to receive the specialized instruction and related services as outlined in their IEP’s on a more consistent basis with traditional methods of instruction. Additionally, it will allow our secondary students the opportunity to experience some remote instruction on Fridays as well in order to better prepare them for 100% remote instruction should schools be forced to close again due to a mandate from state or local officials.

Friday Remote Learning Expectations

Under Option Two, all students will participate in remote learning on Friday. Teachers at the elementary level will have a portion of this time for social emotional engagement and will provide brief live or recorded lessons based on grade level. Elementary students and parents will have time on Fridays to ask questions, conference with teachers, and make in-person appointments as needed.

*NOTE: As of 8/3/2020, District 7 elementary students are still in Option One. However, if we are required to move into Option Two at the Elementary level, Fridays will be designated as remote learning days with the aforementioned expectations.

At the middle and high school level, students will follow their daily schedule and will have live or recorded lessons with teachers for each academic hour. The staff will utilize the afternoon for conferencing with each other and for additional remote learning preparation.

Grading

District 7 will use the district’s traditional grading policy for both remote and blended learning. Students will be expected to complete all assignments, assessments, and projects in a timely manner. All assignments will be graded when appropriate and students will be provided feedback on graded assignments. For the blended model, most quizzes and tests will be given during in person days instead of remotely.

Incomplete Grades

Students can only receive an incomplete grade when a situation occurs that is beyond their control. Students who encounter a long-term illness while engaged in blended or remote only learning will have an opportunity to make up assessments, assignments, and projects. The student may need to provide documentation to support their inability to complete the class.

Student Attendance

During blended learning, attendance will continue to be taken. The preferred method of collecting attendance is always a one-to-one daily connection between the teacher and student. However, we recognize that this method is not available or practical for all student scenarios under COVID-19 conditions. We encourage several ideas for how teachers can count a student as present when the one-to-one daily connection is not practical:

* Completion of assigned work

* Video conference “check-in”

* Email communication from student/parent to teacher

Option 3: Remote Learning Model (100% Remote)

General Information for Remote Learning

The goal is to create consistent, effective instructional and learning expectations for teachers, students, and parents; ensuring students are receiving meaningful instruction and constructive feedback with effective academic measures in place.

Who are the Remote Learners

During the 2020-2021 fall semester, parents had the opportunity to choose remote learning as their preferred method of instruction. Students must remain in remote learning status for the entirety of the first semester of the 20-21 school year. If the District is required to move into remote learning by mandate of the governor or state health department, all students will become remote learners.

Schoology

District 7 will use the online learning platform, Schoology, to ensure efficient, effective communication between the parent and the teacher regarding assignments and lesson submission. Schoology allows parents an accessible, consistent platform across the District for all students Pre-K through 12th grade.

Grading Scale / Due Dates

The grading scale and due dates will be determined by the remote learning teacher and be consistent with the typical classroom grading scales, due dates, and late policies. Letter grades will be issued for remote learning beginning in the fall of 2020. Students will be expected to engage and complete work consistent with in-person instructional expectations.

Student Attendance

Students are expected to be in attendance remotely everyday as outlined in the school calendar. Parents must report absences following each individual school’s procedures. When reporting an absence, please specify the reason. The current attendance policy applies to all students, including remote learners, as outlined on the school district website at www.ecusd7.org.

Edwardsville High School Remote Learning

Direct Instruction: Students in 100% remote learning will participate in 30 – 90 minutes of direct instruction per class each week. Direct instruction could be any live or recorded sessions by the teacher, or their designee, to teach new material.

Learning Tasks: Students will participate, complete, and turn in between two (2) and six (6) learning tasks per class, each week and the learning tasks should take approximately 30 – 45 minutes per class to complete. A learning task is any assignment which supplements or assesses student learning. Examples include Khan Academy videos, attending Zoom meetings with the teacher, worksheets, writing samples, and projects.

Teacher Feedback: Teachers will give feedback for any learning task that is turned in to the teacher. Examples of feedback are acknowledgement the task has been turned in, a grade on the task, and/or any written or verbal comments.

Communication:Each week teachers will communicate the instructional schedule and resources for that particular week including the specific times for any live video conferences each Friday before the upcoming week. Remote learning teachers will conduct scheduled office hours via Zoom to allow for one-on-one and small group instruction to improve student achievement. The teacher’s first communication to students will include their course syllabus, grading scales, policies, and procedures.

Assessments:There will be a minimum of two (2) and a maximum of four (4) summative assessments per class each semester. Students may be required to take some or all of these assessments on the EHS campus. Teachers will determine if their assessment(s) can be taken remotely or in person. Dates, times, and locations for these assessments will be determined by the teacher, but may include after school hours in a socially distanced setting. Examples of an assessment are a multiple choice test, short answer writing prompts, lab experiment, presentation of a project, and face-to-face conversation with the teacher.

Liberty & Lincoln Middle Schools

Direct Instruction: Students in 100% remote learning will participate in 30 – 60 minutes of direct instruction per class each week. Direct instruction could be any live or recorded sessions by the teacher, or their designee, to teach new material.

Learning Tasks: Students will participate, complete, and turn in between one (1) and three (3) learning tasks per class each week. and the learning tasks should take approximately 30 – 45 minutes per class to complete . A learning task is any assignment which supplements or assesses student learning. Examples include Khan Academy videos, attending Zoom meetings with the teacher, worksheets, writing samples, and projects.

Teacher Feedback:Teachers will give feedback for any learning task that is turned in to the teacher. Examples of feedback are acknowledgement the task has been turned in, a grade on the task, and/or any written or verbal comments.

Communication: Each week teachers will communicate the instructional schedule and resources for that particular week including the specific times for any live video conferences each Friday before the upcoming weekRemote learning teachers will conduct scheduled office hours via Zoom to allow for one-on-one and small group instruction to improve student achievement. The teacher’s first communication to students will include their course syllabus, grading scales, policies, and procedures.

Assessments:– There will be four (4) summative assessments per class each semester. Students may be required to take some or all of these assessments on the middle school campus. Teachers will determine if their assessment(s) can be taken remotely or in person. Dates, times, and locations for these assessments will be determined by the teacher, but may include after school hours in a socially distanced setting. Examples of an assessment are a multiple choice test, short answer writing prompts, lab experiment, presentation of a project, and face-to-face conversation with the teacher.

District 7 Elementary Schools

Direct Instruction:- Teachers will provide instruction in the areas of Reading, Writing, and Math daily. Social Studies, Science and Health will be integrated, and students will be exposed to grade level content and standards. A lesson is defined as the teacher, or their designee, instructing new information to students. Lessons may be pre-recorded, occur live via Zoom, or another platform. Teachers will provide opportunities to connect live with students daily. This may be in the form of small group instruction or whole group discussion, as per teacher discretion. Direct instruction will occur 30-60 minutes per day for grades K-2, and 60-90 minutes per day for grades 3-5.

Instructional Environment/Learning Tasks: The school day for remote learning will occur between the hours of 9:15 a.m.- 2:15 p.m. Remote learning teachers will be available between the hours of 8:00 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. For each subject, students will be expected to submit learning tasks on a daily basis. All required materials will be available through Schoology. A learning task is defined as any assignment to supplement or assess learning. Students must have the ability to engage in learning tasks, video conferencing, and other assigned activities during the school day between the hours of 9:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m.

Teacher Feedback/Communication: Elementary remote learning teachers will connect with families during the week of August 10 in order to set up a plan for meeting the teacher and picking up materials. Log-in information for access to Schoology will be emailed on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Teachers will provide meaningful and timely feedback on learning tasks. Teachers will communicate their weekly schedules to students and parents each Friday before the upcoming week. Additionally, teachers will communicate directly with parents at least once per week. The modes of communication include but are not limited to: Zoom, phone call, email or any other type of messaging system established by the teacher.

Assessment: Assessments will be administered periodically to determine skill level, rate of progress, and understanding of concepts. While most assessments will be administered remotely, students may be required to take assessments at a District 7 elementary school.

Parent Orientation: Remote learning teachers will provide an introductory video which will be uploaded to Schoology and accessible to parents. This video will serve as the teacher’s orientation and should cover how assignments will be returned, grading scale, and expectations for student engagement.

III. Human Resources

Labor unions will be instrumental in developing any semblance of a workable in-person instruction in the fall. Both parties (i.e. District & labor unions) will work cooperatively and collaboratively in finding solutions. The District will operate by developing guidelines and protocols for employees. The District will continue to monitor input from the PRESS Policy Organization, as well as from professional organizations such as IASA, IASB, and others as it surveys the landscape about returning to school in the fall of 2020.

Staff Return Plan

The way and manner employees would be expected to conduct district business in the fall of 2020 will be dictated by executive and legislative guidance from the state of Illinois. It is entirely possible that teachers and staff may be asked to continue to operate in the Remote Learning mode if mandated by the governor or state health department, especially given the recent resurgence of COVID 19 cases across the nation. If Remote Learning days are continued in response to the resurgence, the ECUSD7 Curriculum & Instruction/Special Education Departments will continue to guide learning content as it relates to engagement, standards, and assessments. The District will make every effort to follow all CDC, IDPH, and Madison County Health Department guidelines. Additionally, it will be imperative to adequately prepare and train all staff on remote and hybrid learning plans. Absences that are tied to COVID-19 concerns must be accompanied by a physician’s note, or official notice from a health agency containing relevant information/direction regarding the claimed condition. Eligible employees would be entitled to any COVID-19 related federal, State, and locally mandated leaves or accommodations. Otherwise, employees would be expected to use their accrued time bank for their absence from work (sick time, personal, vacation time, etc.).

Liability Exposure for COVID-19 Related Issues The District will consult extensively with its Legal Counsel regarding all potential claims about the pandemic. Liability claims are currently estimated to be low because the COVID-19 contagion is not easily attributable to any one environment or source. The average person interacts with the general public in their personal, social, family, and work lives and which means it would be difficult to isolate any one location as the source of the contagion.

Staffing Levels

Every effort shall be made to provide lower class sizes for in-person classrooms to the greatest extent possible to comply with social distancing guidelines. We will also attempt to ensure subs are available in all employee categories to fill vacancies and/or absences that could be a result of the COVID-19 health precautions. The District has assigned nineteen permanent substitute teachers for the 2020-2021 school year in an effort to ensure that classroom instruction will be able to proceed in the event of a large number of absences due to COVID-19. In the event of any unforeseen circumstances, the District will comply with Federal, State, IDPH, ISBE and CDC guidelines. The District will monitor staffing levels within each building to ensure optimal operations for teaching and learning. In the event that staffing levels drop below the ability for the building to maintain optimal operations, the District will review options and make a decision putting student and staff safety at the forefront.

IV. Operations

Facilities

All custodial/maintenance staff will be trained on the return to school guidelines.These procedures will include extra sanitation efforts using certified EPA products in both low/high contact areas including bottle fillers, countertops, desktops, door handles, handrails, light switches, and restroom fixtures

Building custodians and cleaning personnel will conduct daily cleaning and disinfection. An EPA-approved cleaner will be used for disinfection along with standard cleaning protocols. All frequently touched surfaces (e.g., door handles/knobs, desktops/tabletops, countertops, light switches, pencil sharpeners, computer keyboards, hands-on learning items, phones, toys, cubbies/coat and backpack areas, sinks and faucets) will be cleaned on a regular basis. Restrooms, hallways, cafeterias, and high-touch common areas will be cleaned throughout the day. Items such as cloth toys or other cloth material items that cannot be disinfected should not be used.

?The District 7 Building and Grounds Department may adjust personnel schedules to meet reopening school needs. Cleaning schedules will be created and implemented for all facilities and equipment. Extra sanitation efforts will occur during in-class learning which will address high-traffic/common areas, including entryways, foyers, hallways, main offices, restrooms, and stairwells.

Food Services

Cafeteria meal session procedures have been developed to assure compliance with all applicable expectations under state and federal guidelines.

Additional serving and/or seating areas will be established both indoors and outdoors, and students will be encouraged to go outdoors whenever possible. Assigned seating during meal sessions will be required so that contact tracing can be accomplished, if necessary. Access to serving areas will be staggered where possible to promote social distancing. Groups will be limited to the maximum gathering size per the Restore Illinois plan. Meals will be individually plated or packaged as grab-and-go items. Non-disposable food service items will be handled with gloves and washed with dish soap and hot water or in a dishwasher. Areas where students consume meals will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

Food Service personnel must undergo symptom and temperature checks or self-certify and verify that they are free of symptoms before the start of each workday. Food Service personnel who have a temperature greater than 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit/38 degrees Celsius or symptoms of COVID-19 may not work. Food Service personnel who become ill during their shift will report to their Supervisor and the School Nurse for a symptom check. Food Service personnel will use appropriate PPE, including gloves and face coverings, while preparing and distributing food.

Hand hygiene will be promoted prior to and after eating a meal or consuming any food items, and hand sanitizer will be available at food service locations. Mealtime expectations will be shared with students and staff.

Madison County Health Department inspections will continue in all cafeterias.

Transportation

First Student Bus Company Transportation has played a critical role in the operations for many aspects of our student’s education. Transportation has developed several safety protocols to keep our staff and students safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Student transportation procedures have been developed to assure compliance with all applicable expectations under state and federal guidelines. All individuals on a bus must wear a face covering, no more than 50 individuals will be on a bus at one time, and social distancing must be maintained to the greatest extent possible. Students must undergo symptom and temperature checks, through parent self-certification, before boarding a bus.

Assigned seating on buses will be required so that contact tracing can be accomplished, if necessary. The seat directly behind the bus driver will remain empty to prevent both the students and the driver from being in close proximity to one another for an extended period of time.

Drivers and monitors must wear approved and appropriate PPE and perform regular hand hygiene. Drivers and monitors must undergo symptom and temperature checks or self-certify and verify that they are free of symptoms before the start of each workday. Drivers and monitors who have a temperature greater than 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit/38 degrees Celsius or symptoms of COVID-19 may not work. Drivers and monitors who become ill during their route will contact First Student Bus Company immediately. The CDC recommends that entities should “create distance between children on school buses…when possible.”

All Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) inspections will occur as required. First Student Bus Company has established a process for sanitizing and disinfecting school buses utilizing a product called Zoono Z71. This long-lasting product will be applied to school buses by a third-party company that is trained and certified in the application of the chosen sanitizing product and contracted by First Student Bus Company. Zoono Z71 is an antimicrobial defensive barrier that destroys pathogens — including the virus that causes COVID-19 — on contact. Zoono Z71 is applied to the interior of the school bus. Once applied, Zoono Z71 provides up to 30 days of protection without the need for harsh chemicals. First Student Bus Company and the District have determined that Zoono Z71 will be applied every twenty-five (25) days. Zoono Z71 is Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) registered, non-toxic and odor-free. Any other needed sanitizing products will meet EPA criteria and be used according to manufacturers’ guidelines.

Kid Zone

Kid Zone will provide before and after school care for students grades K-5 within each building. Parents who register their students for Kid Zone will receive additional information regarding safety procedures and protocols related to COVID-19.

Programming

* Children will be grouped into pods of a max capacity of 15 ?

* 1 staff member will be assigned to the pod each shift?

* Children will remain in the same pod each day while in care?

* Pods will not be combined at any time?

* Pods will rotate to different areas of play?

* Pods will have assigned or sanitized materials/supplies for rec and table top activities?

* Children will have their own assigned supplies when needed/possible?

Cleaning

* Kid Zone will follow the same cleaning standards that are in place during the school day?

* Kid Zone staff will be responsible for cleaning/sanitizing their pods equipment/supplies after each use and at the beginning and end of each ?

* Kid Zone staff will be responsible for cleaning/sanitizing high touch areas after their pod has finished in designated area?

* Children and staff will use hand sanitizer when arriving and departing designated play areas?

Any questions regarding Kid Zone can be directed to the Kid Zone Director Ms. MaryBeth Brown by calling (618) 655-6919 or emailing at mbrown@ecusd7.org.

