EDWARDSVILLE - This year, more than 800 students in District 7 participated in the Young Author’s competition. On Monday, February 26, District 7 and the Board of Education recognized 48 of these authors that were selected to attend the Madison County Young Authors Conference held at Edwardsville High School on April 28, 2018.

Twelve of those authors will then continue on to the 44th Annual Illinois Statewide Conference in Bloomington on May 19, 2018. The students, who have been working on their submissions over the past few months, were evaluated on many different characteristics of their stories.

Elementary and Middle School manuscripts were evaluated based on their creativity, their cover and page illustrations, and their idea development. Community volunteers also judged the students’ details and their punctuation/grammar throughout their stories. It was clearly evident that they took this process seriously.

Edwardsville School District 7 said "This year’s stories were creative, well-written and inspirational!"

