EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville School District 7 has rescheduled kindergarten registration to July 22 from noon - 6:30 p.m. at each of the District’s primary buildings: Hamel, Midway, Nelson, Glen Carbon, Goshen and Leclaire Schools.

Parents of kindergarten-age students are encouraged to begin the registration process at this time even if they have not gathered all of the required registration materials. Completing preliminary paperwork will put parents and children in the District database, ensuring they receive notification of kindergarten related information as it becomes available. Parents registering children for kindergarten should be aware of the following criteria:

The child must be five years old on or before September 1, 2020

Parents must present an ORIGINAL copy of their child’s birth certificate

Parents must present two proofs of District 7 residency

A completed registration packet must adhere to these requirements.

