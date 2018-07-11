SUBJECT: 2018-2019 Registration

We want to remind parents of important information that was shared with you at the end of the 2017-2018 school year regarding enhancements to Registration for the 2018-2019 school year.

Beginning with the 2018-2019 school year, teacher assignment for elementary students and bus information for ALL students will be available ONLY in TigerView, District 7’s web-based parent access system.

TigerView access is suspended over the summer, but it will be reactivated on Wednesday, August 8 at 8:00 a.m. Your child’s bus and teacher information will be available in TigerView at that time. During registration, please let your child’s school know if you are unable to access TigerView due to a lack of internet access, and a letter will be mailed to you with your child’s teacher and bus information, prior to the 1st day of school.

Parents of returning students will also be able to pay instructional materials fees and activity fees online using the My School Bucks program that parents currently use to deposit funds for their child’s breakfast and lunch fees. If you do not currently have an account, go to www.myschoolbucks.com and select Sign Up Today. Follow the steps to create your account using your child’s birth date or ID#.

As a reminder, the District’s registration dates for the 2018-2019 school year are as follows:

Elementary Registration at your child’s elementary school

Grades K-5 Wednesday, July 25, 2018 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Middle School Registration at your child’s middle school

Article continues after sponsor message

Grade 6 Tuesday, July 24, 2018 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Grade 7 Wednesday, July 25, 2018 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Grade 8 Thursday, July 26, 2018 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

High School Registration at EHS

Seniors Tuesday, July 24, 2018 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Juniors Wednesday, July 25, 2018 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Sophomores Thursday, July 26, 2018 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Freshmen Friday, July 27, 2018 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

ALL Grades Monday, July 30, 2018 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Respectfully,

Dr. Lynda C. Andre

Superintendent

District # 7 Parent Resources

More like this: