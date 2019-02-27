EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville School District 7 honored several employees at its Feb. 25, 2019, School Board meeting.

"Each employee was nominated by an administrator because of their outstanding effort, willingness, and dedication to students and the entire District 7 community," Edwardsville District 7 Superintendent Dr. Lynda Andre said. "Employees are given this special recognition as an acknowledgment for their contributions in making District 7 the district of choice."

The Honorees were as follows:

Edwardsville High School

Dave Lewis

Ashley Melton

Lauren Mudge

Sarah Scherer

Mandie Schulte

Dawn Steinbeck

Justin Young

Glen Carbon Elementary

Haley Pemberton

Goshen Elementary

Jennifer Nottmeier

Rodney Jones

Nicole Nungesser

Midway Elementary

LeeAnne Moseley

Faith Robinson

Peggy Koenig

Liberty Middle School

Donna Hess

Andrea Alexander

Annie Jones

Sheila Page

Lincoln Middle School

Maggie Dust

Tom O’Malley

Hilary Duncan

Traci Thompson

Cassens Elementary

Katie Linnemeyer

Erin Sims

Amy Macias

Hamel Elementary

Kelly Ackerman

Janet Wiltshire

Columbus Elementary

Rob Canada

Julie Luitjohan

Linda Romann

Woodland Elementary

Mary Stack

Donny Gunter

Worden Elementary

Ana Gross

LeClaire Elementary

Susan Nicholson

Jennifer Davin

Jamie Anderson

Amanda Murphey

Nelson Elementary

Josie Kirschenmann

Paula Schlueter

Kim Edwards

