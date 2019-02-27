Edwardsville School District 7 honors several employees at board meeting
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville School District 7 honored several employees at its Feb. 25, 2019, School Board meeting.
"Each employee was nominated by an administrator because of their outstanding effort, willingness, and dedication to students and the entire District 7 community," Edwardsville District 7 Superintendent Dr. Lynda Andre said. "Employees are given this special recognition as an acknowledgment for their contributions in making District 7 the district of choice."
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The Honorees were as follows:
Edwardsville High School
Dave Lewis
Ashley Melton
Lauren Mudge
Sarah Scherer
Mandie Schulte
Dawn Steinbeck
Justin Young
Glen Carbon Elementary
Haley Pemberton
Goshen Elementary
Jennifer Nottmeier
Rodney Jones
Nicole Nungesser
Midway Elementary
LeeAnne Moseley
Faith Robinson
Peggy Koenig
Liberty Middle School
Donna Hess
Andrea Alexander
Annie Jones
Sheila Page
Lincoln Middle School
Maggie Dust
Tom O’Malley
Hilary Duncan
Traci Thompson
Cassens Elementary
Katie Linnemeyer
Erin Sims
Amy Macias
Hamel Elementary
Kelly Ackerman
Janet Wiltshire
Columbus Elementary
Rob Canada
Julie Luitjohan
Linda Romann
Woodland Elementary
Mary Stack
Donny Gunter
Worden Elementary
Ana Gross
LeClaire Elementary
Susan Nicholson
Jennifer Davin
Jamie Anderson
Amanda Murphey
Nelson Elementary
Josie Kirschenmann
Paula Schlueter
Kim Edwards
More like this:
Related Video: