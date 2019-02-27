EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville School District 7 honored several employees at its Feb. 25, 2019, School Board meeting.

"Each employee was nominated by an administrator because of their outstanding effort, willingness, and dedication to students and the entire District 7 community," Edwardsville District 7 Superintendent Dr. Lynda Andre said. "Employees are given this special recognition as an acknowledgment for their contributions in making District 7 the district of choice."

The Honorees were as follows:

Edwardsville High School
Dave Lewis
Ashley Melton
Lauren Mudge
Sarah Scherer
Mandie Schulte
Dawn Steinbeck
Justin Young

Glen Carbon Elementary
Haley Pemberton

Goshen Elementary
Jennifer Nottmeier
Rodney Jones
Nicole Nungesser

Midway Elementary
LeeAnne Moseley
Faith Robinson
Peggy Koenig

Liberty Middle School
Donna Hess
Andrea Alexander
Annie Jones
Sheila Page

Lincoln Middle School
Maggie Dust
Tom O’Malley
Hilary Duncan
Traci Thompson

Cassens Elementary
Katie Linnemeyer
Erin Sims
Amy Macias

Hamel Elementary
Kelly Ackerman
Janet Wiltshire

Columbus Elementary
Rob Canada
Julie Luitjohan
Linda Romann

Woodland Elementary
Mary Stack
Donny Gunter

Worden Elementary
Ana Gross

LeClaire Elementary
Susan Nicholson
Jennifer Davin
Jamie Anderson
Amanda Murphey

Nelson Elementary
Josie Kirschenmann
Paula Schlueter
Kim Edwards

