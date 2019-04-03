EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville District 7 voters elected Debra Pitts, Jennifer Brumback, Katie Robberson and John McDole Tuesday night.

Pitts, an unopposed incumbent, totalled 3,516 votes. McDole and Brumback won their two seats competing against Nekisha Williams Omotola. McDole led with 2,978 votes, followed by Brumback with 2,659 votes and Williams Omotola had 2,375 votes. Robberson recorded 2,994 votes for a seat, followed by Jill Bertels, who defeated Levin 2,557 to 2,530 for the other board seat.

